Audi Q2 Pre-Booking Offers Free 5 Yr Service Package, Warranty, RSA

Audi will launch their entry-level SUV, Q2 in India on 16th Oct

Audi has finally announced the launch date of its entry-level Q2 SUV. The German automaker had recently teased the SUV over a month ago on its social media platform following which bookings of the SUV had commenced earlier this month.

As the name suggests, the SUV sits below Q3 in the automaker’s international portfolio. The Q3 was also available in India until it was recently discontinued earlier this year. In our earlier report, we had mentioned that the German brand has started accepting bookings of Q2 at a token amount of Rs 2 lakh. Bookings could be done through Audi India’s official website or any nearby Audi dealership.

Those who book the Audi Q2 before its launch, will get exciting benefits. This was revealed earlier today by Audi India’s brand ambassador Virat Kohli. Free benefits include 5 years service package, 5 yrs warranty and 5 yrs roadside assistance. Below is the new video message by Virat Kohli.

We know how to make the right introduction.

Avail exclusive introductory benefits on the #AudiQ2. pic.twitter.com/2CeLxSe089 — Audi India (@AudiIN) October 11, 2020

It should be noted that the model launched in India is the pre-facelift model. Q2 made its international debut back in 2016 and will undergo a mid-life facelift which was revealed recently and is slated to hit showrooms in European markets later this month. The recently revealed facelifted model comes with some aesthetic changes, feature upgrades and a revised powertrain.

Interior & Features

Needless to say, the cabin looks very premium considering it is an Audi with premium leather upholstery. It deviates from Audi’s current trend of minimal physical buttons and adopts Audi’s earlier design philosophy of usage of swivel buttons which reminds us of the older A3.

The long list of features includes Audi virtual cockpit with a touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, digital MID, multi-functional steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, auto-dimming IRVM and a whole lot more.

Performance

When it comes to performance, Audi Q2 will draw its power from a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine which also powers Volkswagen Tiguan All-Space and Skoda Superb. This unit is capable enough to crank out 190 PS of power and 320 nm of peak torque.

This unit will most likely be mated to the much-loved 7-speed S-Tronic DSG automatic gearbox. Power can be sent to all wheels through Audi’s Quattro all-wheel drive system. Its strong performance makes it breach the 100 kmph mark in just 6.5 seconds and can attain a top speed of 228 kmph.

Trim Levels on offer

Audi will launch the Q2 in five trim levels in India- Standard, Premium, Premium Plus 1, Premium Plus 2, and Technology. It will lock horns with the likes of BMW X1, MINI Countryman, Volvo XC40 and the upcoming Mercedes Benz GLA.