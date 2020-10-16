Audi Q2 SUV India Launch Price Rs 35 L To Rs 49 L – 5 Variants

First launched in 2016 in the international market, the Q2 SUV finally arrives in India at the end of 2020

After a long wait, Audi has finally launched the Q2 in India today at a starting price of INR 34.99 lakhs, ex-sh. Top variant costs as much as Rs 48.89 lakh.

Audi will be bringing in the Q2 as a CBU and the crossover will land-up becoming the new entry-level offering in Audi’s Indian Q series line-up. Below is the variant wise-pricing of the new Audi Q2 in India. All prices are ex-sh.

Audi Q2 Advanced Line Trims

Standard – Rs 34.99 lakhs

Premium – Rs 40.89 lakhs

Premium Plus 1 – Rs 44.64 lakhs

Audi Q2 Design Line Trims

Premium Plus 2 – Rs 45.14 lakhs

Technology – Rs 48.49 lakhs

Q2’s Journey

Q2 had made its global debut back in 2016. Earlier this year, Audi had even revealed the updated Q2, which was basically the mid-life facelift version of the premium crossover. However, in India, Audi has decided to bring in the pre-facelift model and not the latest international version.

Design

New Audi Q2 is based upon VW Group’s MQB platform and has been positioned as a compact crossover. Aesthetically, Q2’s design complements the design of larger models in Audi’s Q Series line-up. However, the fact that it is the pre-facelift model which has been launched in India, the design doesn’t look as updated as one would have preferred.

Highlights of the Q2 include a large blacked out grille, quintessential Audi LED head-lamps and DRLs, rectangular tail-lamps and heavy black cladding across the body. On the inside, the interiors look premium but there are clear reflections of Audi’s erst-while design ideology.

Features

On the features front, the Q2 won’t qualify as one of the most heavily packed premium crossover. It does miss out on features like electrical adjustment for front seats and rear AC vents. However, it does get multiple goodies like Audi’s Virtual cockpit, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, MMI interface, auto dimming IRVM, wireless charging, 180 watt 10-speaker audio system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity and much more.

Powertrain

Under the hood, the Audi Q2 features a 2 litre TSI motor which can dish out 190 PS & 320 Nm of max torque. VW group uses the same petrol engine for other products like Skoda Superb and VW Tiguan All-Space as well. The petrol engine comes mated to a 7-speed S-Tronic DSG autobox. The gearbox will be transmitting power to all 4 wheels via Audi’s Quattro AWD setup. As per company’s claims, the crossover is quick enough to do a 0-100 kmph in just 6.5 seconds while it can reach a top speed of 228 kmph.

Trim Options and Competiton

Q2 has been launched by Audi in 5 different trim options. These include Technology (top-end trim), Premium Plus 2, Premium Plus 1, Premium and Standard (entry-level variant). Primary competitors of the Q2 will be other premium crossovers like Merc GLA, BMW X1, Volvo XC40 and MINI Countryman.