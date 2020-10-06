Audi Q2 Variants Wise Features Leaked Ahead Of Launch

Audi Q2 will be the German brand’s latest entry-level product in India and is expected to be officially launched later this month

After teasing Indian audiences last month, Audi is now ready to launch its new entry-level product in India. Audi has started accepting bookings for its upcoming entry-level SUV Q2 from Indian consumers at a token amount of Rs 2 lakh. Interested buyers can visit the company’s official India website to book their Q2.

Last month, the German luxury car brand shared a teaser video of its upcoming compact SUV. As the name suggests, it sits below Q3, in Audi’s international product portfolio. The Q3 was discontinued in India earlier this year. Q2 made its international debut way back in 2016 and recently got a mid-life facelift which will be launched later this month in Europe.

However, the sore point is that India will be getting the pre-facelift model. The recently revealed facelifted model comes with some aesthetic changes, feature upgrades and a revised powertrain. It is surely a bummer for those who wished for this updated model to arrive in India. For India, Q2 will be offered in 5 variants – Standard with Optional Sunroof, Premium, Premium Plus 1, Premium Plus 2 and Technology.

Design

As we all know that the Q2 is built upon Volkswagen Group’s MQB platform and features typical Audi Q-series design. At front it sports a large single frame blacked-out grille which lends it a rugged look despite being so compact in size. It is complemented by wrap-around LED headlamp with integrated LED DRLs and air dams with silver accents. It also receives black cladding on its bumpers, side running boards and wheel arches.

At rear, it gets a wide boot lid with rectangular taillights and distinctive Audi badging and logo. Dimension-wise it measures 4,191mm in length, 1,794mm in width and 1,508mm in height while its wheelbase adds up to 2,601mm. The cabin looks premium with all the modern tech in place. Although it deviates from Audi’s current of minimal physical buttons and adopts Audi’s earlier design philosophy of usage of swivel buttons.

Benefit Packages Offered

Audi India says that the Q2 is an ‘all-rounder’ SUV which would cater to the young, progressive Indian buyer. The company is also offering an introductory ‘Peace of Mind’ benefit package which incorporates a 5-year Service package with 2+3 years Roadside Assistance and 2+3 years of extended warranty.

Performance

In India, Audi Q2 will draw its power from a 2.0-litre TSI turbo petrol engine which also powers Volkswagen Tiguan All-Space and Skoda Superb. This unit is capable enough to crank out 190 PS of power and 320 Nm of peak torque. This unit will most likely be mated to the much-loved 7-speed S-Tronic DSG automatic gearbox. Power can be sent to all wheels through Audi’s Quattro all-wheel drive system. Its strong performance makes it breach the 100 kmph mark in just 6.5 seconds and can attain a top speed of 228 kmph.

Estimated Price

Upon its launch, Audi Q2 will lock horns with BMW X1, MINI Countryman, Volvo XC40 and the upcoming Mercedes Benz GLA. It will be brought to India via the CBU route and will be priced between Rs 35-40 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

