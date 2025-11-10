Audi Q3 and Q5 Signature Line Launch Price Starts Rs 52.31 L – Exclusive Features

Renowned luxury car manufacturer in the country, Audi India, has just launched a new Signature Line trim level with its popular Q3, Q3 Sportback and Q5 SUVs. These new additions aim to boost the refined elegance and elevate the overall sense of luxury on Audi’s acclaimed SUVs on sale in India.

Audi Q3 and Q5 Signature Line

With the Signature Line trim, Audi India is bringing a bespoke styling upgrade to Q3, Q3 Sportback and Q5 SUVs. These exclusive design elements show premium detailing of Audi’s SUVs and then add a layer of functionality with added equipment.

Where pricing is concerned, Audi Q3 Signature Line has been priced at Rs 52.31 lakh (Ex-sh), Audi Q3 Sportback Signature Line at Rs 53.55 lakh (Ex-sh) and then we have Audi Q5 Signature Line priced at Rs 69.86 lakh (Ex-sh). More details on bookings and deliveries will be divulged by Audi India at their website or their authorised dealerships.

This new Signature Line trim is based on the Technology trim level and is a culmination of Audi Genuine Accessories. It has to be noted that Signature Line for Q3, Q3 Sportback and Q5 are available in limited numbers only.

New Equipment

The design elevating and exclusive elements with Signature Line include

· Audi rings entry LED lamps for a dramatic welcome projection

· Distinctive Audi rings decals enhancing brand identity

· Dynamic wheel hub caps that keep the four rings perfectly aligned

· Fragrance dispenser for a bespoke cabin ambience

· Metallic key cover adds a premium tactile feel

· Stainless steel pedal covers lend a sporty interior accent

On top of these experience enhancing elements, Q3 and Q3 Sportback Signature Line models come with more loaded equipment exclusive to Signature Line. These include Park Assist Plus, a 12V outlet and 2 usb ports in the rear compartment. Q3 Signature Line comes with a new sporty 18-inch alloy wheels and a new Progressive Red colour.

Audi Q5 Signature Line, on the other hand, brings a larger 19-inch alloy wheel design with a Graphite Gray and Gloss finish. Colours with Q5 Signature Edition are Navarra Blue, Glacier White, Mythos Black, Manhattan Gray and District Green.

Statement from Audi India

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The Audi Q3 and Audi Q5 remain a cornerstone of our Q portfolio in India, consistently leading in customer preference and segment performance. With the Audi Q3 and Audi Q5 Signature Line, we continue to deliver refined performance and advanced features in a sophisticated package.

This edition reinforces our focus on innovation and customer-centric design. With the signature line, we are offering our customers a chance to own an even more exclusive range on the Audi Q3 and Audi Q5.”