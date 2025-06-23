Audi Q7 Signature Edition Launch Price Rs 99.81 L – Limited Units

German luxury car manufacturer, Audi, has just unveiled a special edition of its popular Q7 SUV. Called Signature Edition, it is a special edition with limited units on offer equipped with distinctive exterior design elements, exclusive interior amenities and enhanced styling. Let’s take a closer look at the details.

Audi Q7 Signature Edition

Similar to A4 Signature Edition launched a few weeks ago, Audi Q7 Signature Edition is a culmination of standard Q7 with a bunch of Audi Genuine accessories. Where pricing is concerned, Audi Q7 Signature Edition costs Rs 99.81 lakh (Ex-sh) and is offered in limited numbers only.

The goal of Audi’s Signature Edition versions is to offer a bespoke luxury experience to prospective buyers. Because of the limited units on offer, Audi Q7 Signature Edition has exclusivity as well, elevating the ownership experience to customers when compared to what standard Q7 SUV has to offer.

Q7 Signature Edition SUV is offered in five exciting shades – Sakhir Gold, Waitomo Blue, Mythos Black, Glacier White, and Samurai Grey. The main highlights of Q7 Signature Edition include Audi rings welcome light projection with LED lamps and weighted dynamic wheel hub caps like on Rolls-Royce that maintains Audi logo’s correct orientation.

Other notable exterior element include special 20-inch alloy wheels with paint design. Signature Edition brings a metallic key cover that offers a more premium touch. On the inside, Audi Q7 Signature Edition offers an Espresso Mobile coffee system along with Audi Dashcam that brings Audi universal traffic recorder.

Other than these bundled accessories, Q7 Signature Edition is still a Q7. Which means it comes equipped with a 3.0L V6 Turbo Petrol engine with up to 340 bhp and 500 Nm, mated to a 48V mild hybrid system and an 8-speed automatic gearbox. 0-100 km/h sprint takes 5.6 seconds and top speed is 250 km/h. Quattro AWD, air suspension and other features.

Statement from Audi India

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The Audi Q7 continues to set benchmarks in India’s luxury SUV segment, representing the perfect synthesis of commanding performance and uncompromising luxury. The Signature Edition takes this legacy further by introducing thoughtfully curated elements that transform the ownership experience into something extraordinary.

From the distinctive Audi rings projection light to the innovative Espresso Mobile system, every enhancement has been selected to appeal to customers who view their vehicle as an extension of their refined lifestyle and appreciate automotive craftsmanship at its finest.”