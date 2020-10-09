Bookings have opened for the Audi Q8 Celebration at company dealerships and website

Audi India has introduced new Q8 Celebration model as India gears up for upcoming festive season. New Audi Q8 Celebration is an extension of the current Q8 premium SUV family which includes Q8 and RS Q8. Bookings have opened for Q8 Celebration model at all company dealerships in the country, while bookings can also be made via Audi India website www.audi.in

Audi Q8 Celebration – Price and Features

New Audi Q8 Celebration is priced at Rs.98.98 lakhs – ex showroom. This reduces the entry price into the Q8 range by Rs 34+ lakhs effectively as the Q8 is priced at Rs.1.33 crores while the Audi RS Q8 at Rs.2.07 crores, ex-sh. 2020 Audi Q8 Celebration SUV boasts of a powerful new design with state of the art technology and excellence in engineering with special focus on customer expectations.

New Audi Q8 Celebration receives HD Matrix LED headlamps with dynamic lighting, a panoramic sunroof, buttonless MMI navigation system with touch response, ambient lighting, Audi Virtual Cockpit, Audi Smartphone Interface, Audi Phone Box Light with wireless charging system and Audi Music Interface and Audi Pre-Sense. Safety features include a total of 8 airbags and Audi Park Assist etc.

Audi Q8 Celebration – Engine Specifications

The Audi Q8 Celebration is powered by a 3.0 liter TFSI engine offering 340 hp power and 500 Nm torque. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h is achieved in 5.9 seconds. It has a top speed of 250 kmph.

Speaking about the top of the line Q8, the RS Q8 was launched in India on 27th August 2020. It is now the company’s flagship model in the SUV lineup. It is powered by a 4.0 liter, twin turbo V8 offering 600 hp power and 800 Nm torque. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h is possible in 3.8 seconds and from 0 to 200 km/h in 13.7 seconds with a top speed of 305 km/h. Audi RS Q8 competes with the Porsche Cayenne Turbo, Range Rover Sport and BMW X6M and Mercedes-AMG GLE 63.

Next Audi

Audi India also looks ahead to the launch of the Q2, its smallest SUV, on 16th October 2020. Bookings have already commenced and details have been leaked. The Audi Q2 will be offered in Standard, Premium, Premium Plus 1, Premium Plus 2 and Technology trims and likely to be priced from Rs. 35 lakhs (ex-showroom).

It will sport features inspired by the Q8 with a large single frame grille, sloping roofline, black cladding on bumpers and body colour roof spoiler. It will sit on dual tone alloy wheels, body coloured ORVMs, LED head and tail lamps with LED DRLs.

Cabin comforts will see leather upholstery, sports seats, flat bottom steering wheel and an Audi sound system. Infotainment will be via a 12.3 inch digital instrument cluster and 8.3 inch touchscreen infotainment system. ABS, EBD, multiple airbags, crash sensors and parking sensors will be among its safety equipment.

The upcoming SUV will be powered by a 2.0 liter turbocharged petrol engine making 187 hp power and 320 Nm torque with transmission duties handled by a 7 speed dual clutch automatic gearbox.