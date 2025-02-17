Audi RS Q8 Performance Launch Price Rs 2.49 Cr – 640 bhp, 305 Km/h, 0-100 in 3.6s

Expanding their high-performance RS portfolio in India, Audi just launched the new RS Q8 Performancefor a starting price of Rs 2.49 Cr (Ex-sh). RS Q8 Performance is the most powerful SUV in Audi’s lineup and it strikes the right balance between luxury and performance along with adding the thrill of driving with a powerful Twin-Turbo V8 engine.

Audi RS Q8 Performance Launch

Upping the competition in the high-performance luxury SUV genre, we have the just-launched Audi RS Q8. It is launched at a price point of Rs 2.49 Cr (Ex-sh). It is brought into the country as one fully loaded variant via the CBU route. Audi is offering eight standard colour variants and nine Audi exclusive colours.

The eight standard colours are – Eight standard colour options to choose from: Mythos Black, Glacier White, Daytona Grey, Ascari Blue, Chilli Red, Sakhir Gold, Satellite Silver and Waitomo Blue. Nine Audi exclusive colours are – Misano Red Pearl Effect, Deep Green Pearl Effect, Sepang Blue Pearl Effect, Ipanema Brown Metallic, Java Green Metallic, Havana Black Metallic, Java Brown Metallic, Siam Beige Metallic, Carat Beige Metallic.

On the inside, Audi RS Q8 Performance gets a Perforated Valcona Leather Package featuring distinctive honeycomb stitching. Interior colour options include Black with black stitching, black with rock gray stitching, black with blue stitching, black with express red stitching and cognac brown with granite gray stitching.

Specs & Powertrain Deets

Since this is a performance SUV, let’s get powertrain details out of the way. We get a 4.0L Twin Turbo V8 TFSI Petrol engine with peak power output of 645 bhp and peak torque of 850 Nm. This engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and Quattro AWD as standard. Top speed is 305 km/h and it can sprint from 0-100 km/h in just 3.6s. It also gets RS Sport exhaust system for that aural oomph.

Design-wise, Audi RS Q8 Performance comes with a refreshed look lending a sporty and aggressive appeal. HD Matrix headlights with Audi Laser Light, RS-specific styling including spoiler and 23-inch alloy wheels. On the inside, we get ventilated and massaging seats, quad-zone climate control, up to 1,920W 23 speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system and MMI Navigation Plus are notable features.

In the Indian market, Audi RS Q8 Performance rivals the likes of Aston Martin DBX, Mercedes-Benz AMG G63, BMW XM, Lamborghini Urus SE and Porsche Cayenne GTS, among others. Bookings for Audi RS Q8 Performance opened earlier this month and this performance SUV allocated for India, is sold out for the next six months.

Statement from Audi India

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “The launch of the Audi RS Q8 Performance marks a significant milestone in our commitment to bringing the very best of Audi performance cars to India. With its impressive combination of power, sophistication, and everyday usability, the new Audi RS Q8 Performance is designed for customers who demand the ultimate in performance without compromising on luxury.

The overwhelming response to our RS models in India has encouraged us to continue expanding our performance car portfolio, especially for our younger customers who make up nearly half of our Audi RS Q8 Performance clientele.”

