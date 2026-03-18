Audi SQ8 India Launch Price Rs 1.77 Cr – Bookings Open, Deliveries From April

Audi India has launched the new SQ8 performance SUV in the country at an introductory price of Rs 1.77 crore (ex-showroom). The model is brought in as a Completely Built-Up Unit (CBU) and strengthens Audi’s high-performance SUV lineup in India. Bookings have opened for a token amount of Rs 5 lakh via the Audi India website and myAudi Connect app, with deliveries set to begin from April 2026.

Positioned between the standard Q8 and the more extreme RS Q8, the SQ8 offers a balance between everyday usability and performance. It draws power from a 4.0-litre V8 TFSI engine producing 373 kW (around 500 hp) and 770 Nm of torque. The SUV accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 4.1 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph.

Audi SQ8 – Features And Design

The new SQ8 features Audi’s signature singleframe grille with aluminium-look elements and S-specific styling. It gets HD Matrix LED headlights with Audi laser light, multiple light signatures and a bold road presence. At the rear, the SUV features connected LED tail lamps, a full-width light bar and quad exhaust outlets.

The SUV rides on standard alloy wheels, with optional 22-inch wheels available in multiple designs. It also gets frameless doors, a panoramic sunroof and optional styling packages including Carbon Style and Black Styling packs. Audi is offering the SQ8 in eight exterior colour options including Mythos Black, Daytona Grey, Glacier White, Ascari Blue, Chilli Red, Sakhir Gold, Satellite Silver and Waitomo Blue.

Interior And Features

Inside, the SQ8 offers a sporty yet premium cabin with S-specific detailing. It features sport seats with Dinamica microfiber and leather upholstery along with S embossing. Optional upgrades include Valcona leather seats with ventilation, heating and massage functions.

The cabin is equipped with Audi Virtual Cockpit plus, MMI Navigation plus with touch response and a Bang & Olufsen 3D premium sound system with 17 speakers and 730-watt output. Other features include a flat-bottom sport steering wheel, ambient lighting, wireless charging, powered tailgate and a 4-zone climate control system.

Performance And Driving Dynamics

The SQ8 comes equipped with Audi’s quattro all-wheel-drive system with a self-locking centre differential. It also gets adaptive air suspension sport with continuous damping control and all-wheel steering for improved agility. Audi has also equipped the SQ8 with an S-specific sport exhaust system for a distinctive sound profile. Optional features include an advanced suspension package with active roll stabilisation and a sport differential for enhanced handling.

On the safety front, the SQ8 comes with eight airbags, ABS, electronic stability control, cruise control with speed limiter and Audi Pre Sense Basic. Additional features include parking assist with 360-degree camera and multiple driver assistance systems.