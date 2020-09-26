Top 10 150cc to 200cc Motorcycles in Aug 2020 – Pulsar, Apache, FZ, Xtreme, R15

Motorcycle sales in the 150cc to 200cc segment is on the rise as more people upgrade from entry level commuters

With improved customer sentiments and boost in production capacity, two-wheeler segment continued to register strong demand in August. The 150cc – 200cc motorcycle sub-segment was among the top gainers, registering YoY growth of 44.83%. A total of 1,58,593 units were sold in August 2020, as compared to 1,09,502 units sold in August last year.

Bajaj Pulsar leads

One of Bajaj Auto’s bestselling products, the Pulsar range is popular in the country and in global markets as well. In the 150cc – 200cc segment, the portfolio comprises Pulsar 150, NS160, 180F, NS200 and RS200. These motorcycles are priced in the range of Rs 91k to Rs 1.51 lakh. In August, a total of 38,151 units were sold, registering YoY de-growth of -14.60%. Sales during the corresponding period last year stood at 44,672 units.

At number two is TVS Apache range, another popular brand in performance segment. TVS currently offers five motorcycles in this range – Apache RTR 160, RTR 160 4V, RTR 180, RTR 200 4V and RTR 200 FI E100. These are priced in the range of Rs 87k – Rs 1.34 lakh. Overall sales in August were 33,540 units, which is YoY gain of 27.04%. Sales during August last year were 26,402 units.

Honda Unicorn 160 takes the third place with 29,441 units sold in August 2020. The BS6 variant was launched earlier this year at a starting price of Rs 93,593 (ex-sh, Delhi). Unicorn 160 is one of Honda’s bestselling products with more than 2.5 million users. The new PGM-FI HET 160cc engine outputs more power and is designed to deliver improved performance, as compared to its predecessor. BS6 Unicorn 160 is also equipped with new features such as engine stop switch and ABS.

Yamaha FZ-FI and FZS-FI take the fourth place with 17,868 units sold in August 2020. YoY gain is 16.27%, as compared to 15,368 units sold in August last year. Yamaha FZ motorcycles are known for their aggressive looks and are equipped with features such as LED headlight, sporty muffler, negative LCD instrument cluster and single-channel ABS. While FZ-FI is priced at Rs 1.01 lakh, FZS-FI retails at Rs 1.05 lakh.

Xtreme makes max YoY gain in percentage terms

At number five is Hero Xtreme 160R with a total of 12,037 units sold in August. This is YoY gain of a whopping 476.76%. Sales during the corresponding period last year stood at 2,087 units. Xtreme 160R is available at a starting price of Rs 99,950. Its bigger sibling, Xtreme 200S is expected to be launched soon in its BS6 avatar.

Other bikes in top ten list include Honda XBlade (5,557 units), Yamaha YZF-R15 (5,464), Bajaj Avenger (4,644), Yamaha MT15 (4,149) and KTM 200 (2,992). With the exception of R15, all other motorcycles have registered positive YoY growth in August 2020.

At number eleven, Gixxer appears to be losing traction, as YoY sales are down -37.75%. New launches XPULSE 200 and HORNET 2.0 seem to be doing well with sales of 1,317 units and 400 units, respectively. Intruder has registered impressive YoY gain of 191.89% in August 2020.

