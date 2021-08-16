Azani Electric Hypercar From Bangalore Based Mean Metal Motors – Unveiled

MMM Azani is claimed to have a top speed of 354 kmph which will make it the fastest electric hypercar if it reaches production

India is a well-known car manufacturing hub, but building supercars is not our specialty. However, there are a few Indian startups that wants to change this perception. Mean Metal Motors (MMM), an electric vehicle startup based out of Bangalore, has officially unveiled a prototype of its upcoming hypercar named Azani.

The hypercar is based on the M-Zero Concept previewed by the company back in 2015 and has been pegged as India’s first indigenously developed electric supercar. MMM now wants to go a step further by turning Azani into a full working prototype. The EV startup has revealed the car in its full form along with some of its critical specifications.

Exterior Design

From the outset, Azani looks like a supercar straight out of a sci-fi movie with an aerodynamic profile. The supercar is essentially a mid-engine two-door Coupe that appears to resemble the shape of a stream flowing. Some other styling highlights include its LED headlamps with LED DRLs, flared wheel arches and a bulge on the roof.

Features on offer

Once carefully looked at, the front face of the car resonates with the company’s logo slapped onto the bonnet. Details of its interiors haven’t been revealed yet but surely the company would try to create the ambiance of an actual race car. Azani would be offered with a range of high-tech gizmos but highlights of the cabin will be the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) built-in its micro-factories to increase efficiency and reduce costs.

These will also feature over the air (OTA) updates. Other features to make it to the equipment list include Advanced Morphing Seats, Advanced Telematics, Augmented Reality Displays, M-log Integration and Torque Vectoring to name a few.

Azani is built on a skateboard aluminum space frame chassis which is highly flexible and could be used across various models. MMM claims that this modular platform will be built at one of its micro-factories which will be set up at less than one-fifth the cost of a traditional automobile manufacturing facility. The modular components to be utilised are said to decrease supplier margins by 25 percent.

Hypercar Performance

Tapping on to its performance, Azani is said to be powered by an electric motor that could generate a mammoth 1000 horses and 1000 Nm of peak torque. The motor will derive its energy from a 120kWh battery pack which could return a maximum range of around 530km in a single charge. Its top speed will be capped at 354MMMkmph while it can sprint 0-60 mph (97 kph) in just 2.1 seconds.

The first engineered working prototype of Azani is expected to arrive in the second half of 2022. We expect more details to come our way by that time. MMM aims to price Azani around $120,000 (approx. INR 89 lakh). The startup is also working towards representing itself on Fundable- the world’s biggest equity crowdfunding digital platform.