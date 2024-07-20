Baby Duster Launch Plans Confirmed – Sub 4m SUV To Rival Brezza, Nexon

If launched in India under Renault brand, the new SUV will take on rivals such as Nexon, Brezza, Venue, XUV3XO and Sonet

For European markets, Renault’s subsidiary Dacia is working on an entirely new SUV for the B-SUV segment. It will work as a replacement for Sandero Stepway and will be positioned below the Duster in the company’s lineup. Launch in Europe is expected in 2027.

Renault new B-SUV – What to expect?

As compared to the new-gen Duster that is 4,343 mm long, the new Duster baby SUV will smaller in length. While Duster itself comes in the B-SUV segment, it has grown in size over the years. It justifies the addition of a new smaller SUV that can help target a larger customer base with its affordable pricing. Renault is also working on a larger SUV, known as the Bigster (7 seat Duster). It will be launched in 2025.

To reduce development and production cost, Renault new entry-level SUV will be based on the existing CMF-B architecture. This platform is already seen with cars like Sandero, Sandero Stepway, Duster, Jogger and Logan. The CMF-B architecture will also be seen with the upcoming Bigster SUV.

There’s an upcoming crossover wagon and fastback-style sedan also under development using the same platform. It will be launched in 2026. By sharing parts and components, Dacia has been able to offer its vehicles at an affordable price point.

Renault new sub 4m SUV – Powertrain options

To maximize the reach of its new B-SUV, Renault will be offering multiple powertrain options. It will include ICE as well as greener options such as mild-hybrid, full-hybrid and LPG. This way, the new Renault SUV can unlock the full potential of options available within the Renault Group. These latest generation engines can offer notable enhancements in efficiency and performance for the Renault lineup.

In view of the growing preference for EVs, it is possible that the new Renault SUV could get a fully electric model as well. Renault is already working on the next-gen Sandero that will have an electric option. It is scheduled to arrive in 2028. The possibility of an AWD option being offered with the new Renault SUV is being evaluated. It can be an exciting surprise, although the standard FWD option seems more likely from a cost perspective.

Duster baby SUV – Styling and features

It is expected that Renault’s new compact SUV will borrow styling bits from the Dacia Manifesto concept and the Sandrider. The latter is Dacia’s contender for the 2025 Dakar Rally and the World Rally-Raid Championship. It takes inspiration from the Dacia Manifesto concept car. However, as compared to the radical design of the Manifesto concept and the Sandrider, the new entry-level SUV will have a relatively sober profile.

Being taller than the Sandero Stepway, the new compact SUV is expected to offer more space for users. The adventurous spirit will be retained, with ample ground clearance, sharp panelling and rugged body cladding.

