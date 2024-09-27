Bajaj 400cc Sales Aug 2024 – Pulsar, Dominar, KTM, Triumph, Husqvarna

Despite the new Pulsar NS400Z being the most affordable of all the 400cc motorcycles on sale in India, sales have dropped MoM

The premium 350cc to 500cc motorcycle space is of paramount importance for Bajaj. The company has expressed strong growth projections in this space and has lined up a multitude of motorcycles under Bajaj’s own Pulsar and Dominar brands along with partner brands like Triumph, KTM and Husqvarna.

Bajaj 400cc Sales August 2024

When it comes to the premium single-cylinder motorcycles in India, Royal Enfield has the clear dominance with its slew of 350cc and the newly introduced 450cc motorcycles. Then we have the rivals to Royal Enfield’s portfolio from Honda, Classic Legends (Jawa and Yezdi) along with Bajaj and its partners.

Standalone, Bajaj has its Pulsar and Dominar lineups to rival Royal Enfield’s Sherpa 450-based portfolio. These include Dominar 400 and Pulsar NS400Z. With its new alliance partner Triumph, the company has Speed 400, Scrambler 400X and the just launched Speed T4.

Triumph 400 Range Top Seller

With long-standing partners like KTM and Husqvarna, the company has 399cc offerings in Duke, RC, Adventure and recently, Svartpilen. In August 2024, it was the Triumph 400 range that garnered the highest sales among the aforementioned motorcycles.

With 3,328 units sold last month, Triumph 400 range saw a 3.87% YoY growth over 3,204 units sold last year, gaining 124 units in volume. MoM, Triumph 400 registered 7.32% growth, gaining 227 units over 3,101 units sold in July 2024. Thus securing 45.55% share among Bajaj 400cc sales August 2024 charts.

Bajaj’s own Pulsar NS400Z looked like it had a great start, but sales have not been sustaining, despite the fact that it is the most affordable motorcycle of this bunch. At 2,516 units sold last month and a 34.44% share in this list, Pulsar NS400Z a 24.67% MoM decline, losing 824 units in volume over 3,340 units sold in July 2024.

Svartpilen 410 gained 13 units MoM

KTM 390 and Dominar 400 sales fell very close to each other and interestingly enough, followed the exact pattern as well. KTM 390 sold 711 units and Dominar 400 sold 703 units. Both motorcycles registered a YoY decline, 16.84% and 15.10% and a positive growth MoM of 19.90% and 21.21%, respectively.

At the bottom of the list, we have Husqvarna 401 with 48 units. When compared to 35 units sold in July 2024, there was a 37.14% MoM growth with 13 units gained in volume. In total, Bajaj and its alliance partners sold 7,306 units, registering 49.50% YoY growth gaining 2,419 units in volume and a 4.48% MoM decline losing 343 units in volume.