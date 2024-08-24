Bajaj 400cc Sales July 2024 – Pulsar, Triumph, KTM, Dominar, Husqvarna

Bajaj 400cc Family Sees Explosive Growth in July 2024, Led by New Pulsar 400 and Triumph 400

To take on the dominance of Royal Enfield in the 350cc+ segment, Bajaj has launched multiple new brands of motorcycles over the years. Though they are nowhere closer to RE in terms of sales, they are reporting growth in sales of the 400cc segment. In July 2024, the Bajaj 400cc motorcycle segment witnessed remarkable growth in July 2024, with total sales reaching 7,649 units, a staggering 246.74% increase compared to July 2023’s 2,206 units. This significant rise was primarily driven by the introduction and strong performance of the new Bajaj Pulsar 400.

Bajaj 400cc Sales July 2024 – Pulsar 400 Leads the Segment

Bajaj Pulsar 400 emerged as the top performer within the 400cc family, recording 3,340 units sold in July 2024. This model, newly introduced, now accounts for 43.67% of the total sales in this segment, establishing itself as a major player in the market.

Triumph 400 motorcycles – Speed and Scrambler range followed closely behind, with 3,101 units sold in July 2024. This marks a substantial increase from the 477 units sold in July 2023, adding 2,624 units to the tally. Triumph 400’s success contributed to 40.54% of the total sales, underscoring its strong market acceptance. Bajaj will launch 2 more Triumph 400cc motorcycles this year, ahead of the festive season.

KTM 390 and Bajaj Dominar 400 Face Declines

While the new entrants surged, the KTM 390 experienced a significant decline in sales, dropping by 47.15% year-on-year. The KTM 390 sold 593 units in July 2024, down by 529 units from 1,122 units in July 2023. Despite this, KTM 390 still holds a 7.75% share of the Bajaj 400cc segment.

Similarly, Bajaj Dominar 400 saw a slight decline in sales, with 580 units sold in July 2024, down by 4.45% from the 607 units sold in July 2023. The Dominar 400 currently captures 7.58% of the market share within the 400cc family. Husqvarna 401, another recent entrant, recorded 35 units sold in July 2024. Although its market share is modest at 0.46%, its introduction adds diversity to Bajaj’s 400cc offerings.

Bajaj 400cc Sales July 2024 – MoM Comparison

The Bajaj 400cc motorcycle segment recorded a significant month-on-month (MoM) growth of 31.63%. Total sales for this segment reached 7,649 units in July, up by 1,838 units from 5,811 units in June 2024. Triumph 400 saw the most substantial month-on-month growth within the Bajaj 400cc family, with sales increasing by 45.25% in July 2024. Bajaj Pulsar 400 also posted robust growth in July 2024, with sales rising by 32.80% compared to June 2024.

Bajaj Dominar 400 recorded the highest percentage increase in sales among the models in this segment, with a 54.67% growth in July 2024. Dominar 400 sold 580 units, up by 205 units from the 375 units sold in June. While most models saw positive growth, the KTM 390 faced a 15.04% decline in sales, dropping from 698 units in June 2024 to 593 units in July.

Husqvarna 401 experienced the most significant decline, with sales plummeting by 60.23% MoM. Only 35 units were sold in July 2024, down by 53 units from the 88 units sold in June.