Bajaj 400cc Sales Sep 2024 – Pulsar, Dominar, KTM, Triumph, Husqvarna

The premium single-cylinder motorcycle segment has seen a lot of action in India lately. This is a segment where Royal Enfield is very active with its 350cc and 450cc portfolio. However, Bajaj aims to counter these offerings with their standalone products and partner products through Triumph, KTM and Husqvarna.

Together, Bajaj has a slew of 400cc offerings that aim to cater to a wider audience. These vehicles are across Bajaj’s own Pulsar and Dominar brands along with partner brands like KTM’s Duke, Adventure and RC lineups, Triumph’s Speed and Scrambler lineups and Husqvarna’s Svartpilen lineup.

Bajaj 400cc Sales September 2024

Together, these motorcycles accounted for a total of 7,059 units sold in September 2024. When compared to 6,296 units sold in September 2023 and 7,306 units sold in August 2024, Bajaj’s 400cc portfolio witnessed a 12.12% YoY growth with 763 units gained in volume and a 3.38% MoM decline losing 247 units in volume.

Despite being the most affordable of this bunch, Pulsar NS400Z is not the best-selling 400cc offering from the house of Bajaj. This could be a clear indication that not a lot of people liked the bike’s design, which garnered mixed opinions at launch and with the leaked spy shots before launch.

The best-seller, however, is the Triumph 400 family with 3,411 units sold and accounts for almost half of Bajaj’s 400cc empire. 48.32% to be precise. With 4,508 units sold last year and 3,328 units sold a month before, Triumph 400 witnessed a 24.33% YoY decline losing 1,097 units in volume and a 2.49% MoM growth gaining 83 units in volume.

Triumph Speed T4 was launched halfway into September 2024 and the reception of that more affordable motorcycle will be reflected in next month’s sales charts. In 2nd place, we have the Pulsar NS400Z with 2,122 units clocked and contributing 30.06% of Bajaj’s total 400cc sales. There was a 15.66% MoM decline with 394 units lost in volume.

Dominar registered YoY and MoM growth

Bajaj’s Dominar lineup took 3rd place with 794 units and is the only vehicle on this list to register both YoY and MoM growth of 18.15% and 12.94% respectively. Volume growth stood at 122 units YoY and 91 units MoM.

With 695 units sold, we have KTM’s 390 lineup in 4th place. When compared to 1,116 units sold last year and 711 units sold a month before, KTM 390 witnessed a severe 37.22% YoY decline and 2.25% MoM decline, losing 421 and 16 units in volume respectively. Lastly, we have Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 which sold 37 units, down from 48 units sold in August 2024 resulting in 22.92% MoM decline.