Bajaj And Hero 400cc Bike Sales October 2024 – Speed 400, X440, Pulsar 400, 390 Lineup

Despite being more affordable than 390 Duke and having a desirable Scrambler appeal, Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 struggles in sales

Royal Enfield has been the de facto motorcycle manufacturer in the 350cc, 450cc and 650cc segments. In the 450cc segment, Royal Enfield has Himalayan 450 and Guerrilla 450. Royal Enfield posted highest-ever festive sales last month and 450cc portfolio has a notable contribution.

Rivalling this juggernaut are Bajaj with its Pulsar and Dominar lineups, Bajaj-KTM-Husqvarna with their 390 based portfolio, Bajaj-Triumph with their 400 portfolio, Hero MotoCorp with their Mavrick 440 and Hero-Harley with X440. Let’s take a look at the sales numbers and see how these OEMs fared.

Bajaj And Hero 400cc Bike Sales

Combined sales numbers from Bajaj and its partnerships and Hero and its partnerships accounted for 8,775 units in October 2024. When compared to 8,171 units sold in Octoboer 2023 and 8,670 units sold in September 2024, there was a 7.39% YoY growth and 1.21% MoM growth respectively. Volume growth stood at 604 units YoY and 105 units MoM.

Triumph’s 400 lineup consists of Speed 400, Scrambler 400X and the newly launched Speed T4. Triumph’s 400 lineup sold 4,005 units last month and accounted for 45.65% of this table. There was a YoY growth of 17.52% and a MoM growth of 17.41% with a volume growth of 597 units YoY and 594 units MoM.

In 2nd place, we have Harley-Davidson X440 with 2,200 units sold last month. When compared to 2,495 units sold last year and 1,442 units sold a month before, Harley-Davidson X440 registered an 11.82% You decline and a 52.57% MoM growth. In contrast, Hero MotoCorp’s Mavrick 440 sold under 200 units.

The ‘Biggest Ever Pulsar’, Pulsar NS400Z, managed to sell 1,322 units and saw sales drop by 37.7% MoM. KTM’s 390 lineup has been witnessing a steady decline. Sales might prosper once KTM transitions the entire lineup to the newer 399cc powertrain. With 513 units sold last month, KTM witnessed a 67.37% YoY and a 26.19% MoM decline.

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Sold 46 Units

Now that Pulsar NS400Z has been launched at a steal price, Dominar’s sales seem to have taken a hit. With 493 Dominar 400 sold last month, Bajaj witnessed a 29.17% YoY and 37.91% MoM decline when compared to the 696 units sold last year and 794 units sold a month before.

Unlike its Harley counterpart, Hero Mavrick 440 could only manage to sell 196 units last month. Sales dropped by 37.91% MoM, losing 301 units in volume. Lastly, we have the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 at the bottom with 46 units sold. Sales grew by 24.32% MoM from 32 units sold in September 2024. Despite the favourable Scrambler design, newer 399cc powertrain and lower price tag, Svartpilen 401 hasn’t taken off in sales.