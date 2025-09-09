Bajaj and KTM Motorcycles Price Cut Up To Rs 20,000 – From 22nd Sept

Bajaj Auto Ltd., the world’s most valuable two and three-wheeler company, has announced that it will fully pass on the benefit of the recent GST reduction to customers across its entire range of Bajaj and KTM motorcycles, as well as its three-wheelers. The revised prices will take effect from September 22, 2025, just in time for the festive season.

GST 2.0 Brings Festive Cheer

Under the new GST structure, ex-showroom prices of Bajaj two-wheelers such as the Pulsar series, Dominar, Avenger, Platina and CT bikes will reduce by up to Rs. 20,000, depending on the model and variant. The premium KTM portfolio, will also see similar GST benefits being passed on to customers. In the three-wheeler segment, Bajaj’s RE passenger carriers and Maxima cargo carriers, popular among small business owners and urban transport operators, will now be available with price reductions of up to Rs. 24,000.

Speaking on the announcement, Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto Ltd., said: “The Government’s decision to reduce GST for most two wheelers and three wheelers is a bold step forward, which will unlock their demand and set the industry on a firm growth path. We thank the Government of India for the initiative which touches the lives of millions. Two and three wheeler mobility is the backbone of livelihoods and fulfills many family aspirations. At Bajaj Auto Ltd, we are delighted to support the initiative, making our vehicles more affordable just as the festive season begins. The timely reform will most certainly lift consumer sentiment and add to the festive cheer!”

Impact on Consumers Ahead of the Festive Season

By lowering ownership costs across motorcycles, scooters, and three-wheelers, Bajaj Auto expects strong demand momentum during the festive period. With models that cater to commuters, enthusiasts, and entrepreneurs, the company reinforces its role as a leader in providing mobility solutions that are both aspirational and accessible. With this initiative, Bajaj Auto reaffirms its commitment to supporting India’s mobility needs, while ensuring customers directly experience the benefits of the GST reform.