Bajaj Auto beats rivals in revenue – One of the highest Operating EBITA

Propelled by strong domestic growth and buoyant exports, Bajaj Auto has raced ahead of rivals in terms of revenue

In its corporate results declared for FY 2019-20, the company has posted revenue of Rs 29,919 crore. This effectively makes Bajaj the largest 2 and 3 wheeler manufacturer in the country by revenue. Operating EBITA margins stood at 17.6% (Rs 5,253 crore) whereas PBT was Rs 6,580 crore. During the last decade from 2010 to 2020, Bajaj Auto has registered CAGR of 10%. Revenues are up from Rs 11,509 crore in FY 2009-10 to Rs 29,919 crore in FY 2019-20.

One of Bajaj’s bestsellers has been Pulsar that was launched way back in 2001. Pulsar was an instant hit, as it allowed the youth to experience sports motorcycling at affordable rates. Over the years, several new products have been added to strengthen the Pulsar range including the most recent Pulsar 125. Bajaj has also launched other products in the sports segment such as its flagship Dominar 400 and its smaller sibling Dominar 250.

Bajaj Auto has been aggressively targeting the mass commuter segment as well by launching new products that are powered by innovation and meet the specific needs and preferences of customers. For example, Platina H-gear has been specifically designed for users who travel long distances on highways. The motorcycle is equipped with an H or Highway gear that ensures extra comfortable rides. Similarly, CT110 was launched for customers looking for improved power and performance.

In three-wheelers and quadricycle segment, Bajaj Auto continues to strengthen its leadership position with products like RE and Maxima. In FY 19-20, Maxima had taken the leadership position in large three-wheeler passenger segment. Earlier this year, the company had launched India’s first quadricycle Qute. The company has also stepped up focus on ‘alternate fuel’ engine vehicles to maintain its supremacy in the future.

On the exports front, Bajaj takes the lead with more than 50% share of total two-wheelers and three-wheelers exported from the country. In FY 2019-20, the company exports stood at Rs 11,845 crore. Almost 47% of Bajaj Auto’s production in the fiscal comprised of exports. Till date, the company has exported 15 million vehicles, making it one of the most recognizable Indian auto brands in the world. Bajaj currently exports its two and three wheelers to more than 79 countries.

Bajaj has tasted success in the performance segment as well with its partnership with globally renowned brands such as KTM and Husqvarna. The company has also partnered with UK-based Triumph Motorcycles for co-developing new products that will be sold in both domestic and international markets. In the electric segment, Bajaj has launched Chetak electric at a starting price of Rs 1 lakh.