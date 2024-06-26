Bajaj Auto Manaus Plant In Brazil Goes Operational In Record Time

Latin America is a strategic market for Bajaj Auto and the company’s new Manaus plant in Brazil further expands global footprint

One of world’s leading 2W and 3W manufacturers, Bajaj Auto, has been upping its global footprint significantly in recent times. Yesterday, Bajaj Auto formally inaugurated their new Manaus manufacturing facility in Brazil. Thus expanding their local manufacturing capability to meet the demand for Dominar models.

Bajaj Auto Manaus Plant – What is the capacity?

Yesterday, June 25th 2024, Bajaj Auto inaugurated their new manufacturing facility in Manaus, Brazil. Situated in Brazil’s Amazonas state, Bajaj’s new Manaus plant aims at achieving local manufacturing and further cement company’s position as “World’s Favourite Indian”. With the strategic Manaus plant, Bajaj gained fiscal benefits from Amazonas state and proximity to major supply chains and transportation hubs.

The formal ceremony was attended by Governer of Amazonas state, other dignitaries and local business partners. Bajaj also announced that their customer franchise has grown to massive proportions and the company’s global footprint has expanded to include as many as 100 countries across the world!

Bajaj’s new Manaus plant is located at Av. do Turismo, nº 13.529 – Bairro Tarumã and incorporates latest manufacturing technologies. Among the main highlights of Bajaj’s new manufacturing facility is that it was completed in record time of just around a year. Work on this facility began in June 2023 and it was production-ready status in just a year.

The new plant extends across 9,600 square metres and features state-of-the-art engine assembly, vehicle assembly and testing facilities. Initially, Bajaj is going for an annual production capacity of 20,000 units on a single shift and can be scalable to produce 50,000 units per annum.

Some of the highlights of Bajaj’s new Manaus facility in Brazil are ISO-certified production processes ensuring optimum quality and operational excellence, automated production lines, integrated quality control, conveyor and transfer systems and Protheus ERP system, among others. While Dominars are the focus, Bajaj might also produce Pulsar models in its latest Manaus plant.

Statement from Bajaj Auto

At the inauguration, Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director of Bajaj Auto Ltd., expressed his enthusiasm: “With the establishment of our own plant in Brazil we have achieved a quantum shift in our local capability to fulfil demand. Our Dominar brand has received an outstanding reception since its launch 18 months ago.

The new manufacturing capabilities will enable us to build a wider distribution network, introduce new products and meet growing expectations of our customers. This plant also signals our commitment to Brazil, to building an ecosystem of partnerships and integrating further into the automotive industry. We are excited to be part of Brazil’s growth story and look forward to a prosperous future here.”