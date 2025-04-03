Bajaj Auto March 2025 Sales – Closes FY 2024-25 With 7% Growth

Bajaj Auto Limited has reported total sales of 3,69,823 units for March 2025, marking a modest 1% year-on-year (YoY) growth over the 3,65,904 units sold in March 2024. This figure includes both two-wheelers and commercial vehicles, spread across domestic and export markets.

Bajaj Auto March 2025 Sales

In the two-wheeler segment, Bajaj sold 3,15,732 units in March 2025, compared to 3,13,885 units a year ago — a marginal growth of 1%. While domestic sales remained flat at 1,83,659 units, exports rose slightly to 1,32,073 units from 1,30,881 units, reflecting consistent international demand.

The real growth driver for Bajaj Auto in March came from the commercial vehicle (CV) segment. Total CV sales grew by 4% YoY, with exports surging 11% from 14,630 units in March 2024 to 16,276 units in March 2025. Domestic CV sales also grew marginally by 1%, reaching 37,815 units.

Combining both segments, Bajaj Auto’s total domestic sales in March 2025 stood at 2,21,474 units, while total exports rose to 1,48,349 units, up 2% from the same month last year. The continued growth in exports, especially in the commercial vehicle space, reinforces Bajaj Auto’s strong international market position.

Bajaj Auto FY 2025 Sales

Bajaj Auto has wrapped up the financial year 2024-25 on a positive note, registering a total sales volume of 46,50,966 units, reflecting a 7% growth over 43,50,933 units sold in FY 2023-24. The growth has been driven by a strong recovery in exports and consistent performance in domestic markets across both two-wheelers and commercial vehicles.

In the two-wheeler segment, Bajaj Auto recorded total sales of 39,82,309 units, up 7% from 37,27,923 units in the previous fiscal. Of this, domestic sales stood at 23,08,249 units, marking a 3% growth, while exports surged 13%, increasing from 14,77,338 units in FY24 to 16,74,060 units in FY25. The export performance reaffirms Bajaj’s position as one of India’s largest two-wheeler exporters.

Bajaj’s commercial vehicle business also grew by 7%, with sales reaching 6,68,657 units in FY25, compared to 6,23,010 units in FY24. While domestic CV sales saw a 3% rise to 4,79,436 units, the export of commercial vehicles jumped 19% to 1,89,221 units, up from 1,58,872 units in the previous fiscal. This highlights the growing acceptance of Bajaj’s CVs in international markets.

In total, domestic sales (2W + CV) for Bajaj Auto stood at 27,87,685 units, up 3% YoY, while exports grew a robust 14%, closing at 18,63,281 units versus 16,36,210 units in FY24. This consistent export momentum has played a key role in driving overall volumes.