Bajaj Auto Nov 2024 Sales Grows YoY – 4.21 Lakh Units Sold

Bajaj Auto sales in Nov 2024 improved by 5% on a YoY basis while YTD sales were up 9%

Bajaj Auto Limited saw a positive trend across its portfolio in November 2024. Even as domestic sales of both its 2W and CV declined YoY, the company witnessed double digit improvement in its exports thus ending total sales on a positive note. The recently introduced Pulsar N125 has been well received.

Bajaj Auto 2W, CV YoY Sales – Nov 2024

Bajaj Auto sales (2W+CV) (Domestic + exports) stood at a total of 4,21,640 units in Nov 2024. This was a 5% YoY growth over 4,03,003 units sold in Nov 2023. Across its two wheeler (2W) segment, domestic sales saw lower demand by 7% to 2,03,611 units. This figure had been significantly higher with 2,18,597 units sold in Nov 2023.

Exports however saw a hefty 26% YoY growth from 1,30,451 units shipped in Nov 2023 to 1,64,465 units exported last month. This took total 2W sales up by 5% YoY to 3,68,076 units. This was a marked increase from 3,49,048 units sold in Nov 2023.

Commercial vehicles (CV) also saw lower demand in domestic markets but a surge in exports. Domestic sales fell by 5% YoY to 37,243 units, down from 39,147 units sold in Nov 2023. Exports on the other hand witnessed a 10% YoY improvement to 16,321 units in the past month, over 14,808 units of Nov 2023. Total CV sales thus stood at 53,564 units, a 1% decline over 53,955 unit sales of the same month last year.

Taking into account total sales (domestic + exports (2W+CV), Bajaj Auto had 2,40,854 units sold in domestic markets relating to a 7% YoY decline. Exports were up 24% to 1,80,786 units. There had been 1,45,259 units shipped in Nov 2023.

Bajaj Auto YTD Sales – April-Nov 2024

Bajaj sales during the period of April to November 2024 saw outstanding increase both in terms of 2W and CVs and in domestic and global markets. Two wheeler domestic sales were up 9% during the 8 month period to 16,78,818 units. There had been 15,45,334 units sold in the same period of 2023.

Exports were also up 11% to 10,87,755 units a YTD growth from 9,82,771 units sold in the FY24 period taking total 2W sales up by 9%. There were 27,66,573 units sold in the FY25 period, well over 25,28,105 units sold in the FY2024 period.

CV sales too grew by 4% in domestic markets and 18% in terms of exports. Domestic sales stood at 3,33,199 units in FY25 from 3,21,140 units sold in FY24. Exports on the other hand grew even more significantly to 1,25,135 units during the April to Nov 2024 period from 1,06,306 units sold in the same period last year. Total CV sales thus increased by 7% to 4,58,334 units from 4,27,446 units YTD.

Improvements across both 2W and CV segments, thus took total domestic sales up 8% on a YTD basis to 20,12,017 units while exports were up 11% to 12,12,890 units. Total sales (domestic + exports) (2W + CV) were at 32,24,907 units in the FY25 period, up from 29,55,551 units sold in the same period of the previous year.