Bajaj Auto Reports 2% YoY Growth in Feb 2025 Sales – Exports Surge by 21%

Bajaj Auto has recorded total sales of 3,52,071 units in February 2025, registering a 2% year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to 3,46,662 units in February 2024. While domestic sales declined, the company saw strong export growth, particularly in the two-wheeler segment.

Two-Wheeler Sales Performance

Bajaj Auto’s total two-wheeler sales in February 2025 stood at 2,99,418 units, reflecting a 2% YoY growth from 2,94,684 units sold in the same month last year. However, the performance was mixed across domestic and export markets.

– Domestic two-wheeler sales declined by 14%, with 1,46,138 units sold compared to 1,70,527 units in February 2024.

– Exports showed strong growth, increasing by 23% YoY to 1,53,280 units, up from 1,24,157 units last year.

The export growth highlights Bajaj Auto’s strong international market demand, helping offset the domestic slowdown.

In the two-wheeler category, Bajaj dominates with popular commuter bikes like the Platina, CT, and Pulsar series, offering fuel efficiency and reliability. The Pulsar lineup, which includes models from 125cc to 400cc, continues to be a top choice among young riders, while the Dominar range caters to touring enthusiasts. Bajaj is also a key player in the electric two-wheeler segment with the Chetak EV, which among the top selling electric scooter of India.

Commercial Vehicle Sales Performance

Bajaj Auto’s commercial vehicle segment also saw positive growth, with total sales rising 1% YoY to 52,653 units, up from 51,978 units in February 2024.

– Domestic commercial vehicle sales grew by 3%, reaching 37,277 units, compared to 36,367 units last year.

– Exports, however, dipped slightly by 2%, with 15,376 units dispatched compared to 15,611 units in February 2024.

In the three-wheeler segment, Bajaj Auto remains the market leader with its RE and Maxima series of auto-rickshaws and cargo carriers. These vehicles are widely used for public transport and last-mile connectivity across cities and rural areas. With varied options available, Bajaj’s three-wheelers provide cost-effective and eco-friendly mobility solutions, further strengthening the brand’s dominance in the commercial vehicle space.

Total Sales & Market Trends

In terms of overall sales, Bajaj Auto’s domestic market performance faced challenges, with total domestic sales declining by 11% YoY to 1,83,415 units, down from 2,06,894 units in February 2024. On the other hand, exports surged by 21% YoY, reaching 1,68,656 units, compared to 1,39,768 units last year.

Despite a decline in domestic sales, Bajaj Auto’s global presence and export performance continue to drive overall growth. The company remains optimistic about regaining momentum in the domestic market, backed by new product launches, refreshed models, and strong demand for its commercial vehicles and electric two-wheelers.