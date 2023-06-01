Bajaj Auto Sales and Exports May 2023 – Pulsar, Platina, Dominar, Chetak

Bajaj Auto reported significant increase in overall sales in May 2023 with domestic sales of both 2 wheeler and commercial vehicles seeing over 100 percent increase

Bajaj Auto has posted a 29 percent YoY growth in total sales which comprised domestic sales as well as exports of two-wheelers and commercial vehicles in May 2023. The company has also reported a 17 percent YTD growth despite the fact that exports of 2 wheelers and commercial vehicles have dipped during the April-May 2023 period.

Bajaj Auto YoY Sales May 2023

Bajaj Auto sales in May 2023 saw two wheeler sales rise significantly in domestic markets by as much as 103 percent. Sales stood at 1,94,811 units in the past month, up from 96,102 units sold in May 2022. Exports of two wheelers however dipped by 26 percent YoY to 1,12,885 units, down from 1,53,397 units sold in May 2022.

This took total sales of two wheelers to 3,07,696 units in the past month, up 23 percent YoY from 2,49,499 units sold in May 2022. It was the Bajaj Pulsar that was at No.3 on the list of top 10 best-selling bikes in April 2023 while the Boxer topped export lists.

Commercial vehicle sales grew YoY both in domestic and global markets by 80 percent to 47,452 units in May 2023 from 26,369 units sold in May 2022. Domestic CV sales improved by 107 percent to 35,590 units in the past month from 16,206 units sold in May 2022 while exports were higher by 36 percent to 13,862 units from 10,163 units sold in May 2022.

Total sales (domestic + exports) of 2 wheelers and commercial vehicles thus went up 29 percent YoY to 3,55,148 units in May 2023 from 2,75,868 units sold in May 2022 thus relating to a 79,280 unit volume growth.

Bajaj Auto YTD Sales April-May 2023

Taking into account sales during the months of April-May 2023, Bajaj Auto has seen total sales up 17 percent. Sales which had stood at 5,86,642 units during the April-May 2022 period grew to 6,86,426 units in the same period of 2023.

In the two wheeler segment, domestic sales improved by 99 percent YTD to 3,76,639 units in April-May 2023 from 1,89,335 units sold in the April-May 2022 period. Exports on the other hand dipped by 36 percent to 2,19,042 units from 3,41,875 units thus taking total two wheeler YTD sales up 12 percent to 5,95,681 units in April-May 2023 from 5,31,210 units sold during the April-May 2022 period.

Commercial vehicles have recorded a 158 percent YTD growth in domestic markets to 64,934 units, while exports fell 15 percent to 25,811 units. Total CV sales thus grew by 64 percent to 90,745 units in April-May 2023 from 55,432 units sold in April-May 2022 period.

Total domestic sales of two-wheelers and CVs in April-May 2023 thus stood at 4,41,573 units in April-May 2023, up 106 percent from 2,14,485 units sold in April-May 2022. Exports dipped 34 percent to 2,44,853 units in the April-May 2023 from 3,72,157 units shipped in the same period of 2022, thus taking total sales to 6,86,426 units up 17 percent from 5,86,642 units sold in April-May 2022 period.