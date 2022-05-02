Bajaj Auto Sales April 2022 – Pulsar, Avenger, Dominar, CT100, Platina

Bajaj states that the dire shortage in supplies of semiconductors has adversely affected production pace thus relating to low sales

Bajaj Auto Limited has posted a de-growth both across its two wheeler domestic sales and exports. Commercial vehicle sales increased in domestic markets while exports dipped YoY thus leading to an overall 20 percent de-growth for the company.

Bajaj Auto motorcycle range includes the Pulsar, Platina, CT, Dominar, Avenger, etc., while the company also offers the Chetak electric scooter. Total two wheeler sales (domestic + exports) in the month of April 2022 stood at 2,81,711 units, down 19 percent from 3,48,173 units sold in April 2021.

Bajaj Auto Sales April 2022

In domestic markets, sales dipped to 93,233 units in the past month, a de-growth of 26 percent over 1,26,570 units sold in April 2021. Exports on the other hand fell 15 percent YoY to 1,88,478 units in April 2022, from 2,21,603 units sold in April 2021.

Commercial vehicle sales saw better results in the domestic market with a 13 percent YoY growth to 8,944 units, up from 7,901 units sold in April 2021. Exports dipped 37 percent to 20,119 units, from 31,942 units shipped in the same month of the previous year. This took total sales in this segment to 29,063 units, down 27 percent over 39,843 units sold in April 2021.

Bajaj Auto Limited has seen its total sales (two wheeler and CV) dip 20 percent YoY. Domestic sales which had stood at 1,34,471 units in April 2021 dipped 24 percent to 1,02,177 units last month. Exports also fell 18 percent YoY to 2,08,597 units in April 2022 from 2,53,545 units shipped in April 2021. Thus total sales of Bajaj Auto stood at 3,10,774 units in April 2022, down 20 percent over 3,88,016 units sold in April 2021.

Upcoming Launches

Bajaj Auto is working on updating its Pulsar lineup. There are the next gen Pulsar 150 and Pulsar 200 that are set for launch while the 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 is doing the test rounds and is said to come in with styling updates.

New Pulsar motorcycles are likely to be powered by the same engine as seen on the current model with similar power and torque figures. The engine could be tweaked for better response and increased fuel efficiency. In other news, Bajaj has registered patents two names of Pulsar Elan and Pulsar Eleganz.

The company’s sole electric offering – the Chetak e-scooter has been seeing increased sales. Sales crossed the 5,000 unit mark and Bajaj Auto now plans to expand its electric scooter presence to newer cities. Bajaj Chetak, offered in Urbane and Premium variants draws its power from a 3.8 kW motor and a 3 kWh IP67 lithium ion battery.

The Chakan based automaker has announced an expansion of its electric scooter range under the Chetak brand. Plans are afoot to introduce a new EV each year over the next 3-5 years while the company has also confirmed investment to the tune of Rs 300 crores for a roll out of 5 lakh electric vehicles per annum.