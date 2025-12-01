Bajaj Auto Sales at 8% YoY Growth in Nov 2025, YTD Sales up 5%

Bajaj Auto showed a strong global performance across the two wheeler segment while domestic sales declined both on a YoY and YTD basis

Bajaj Auto Limited has revealed their sales results for November 2025. The company has seen outstanding growth both in YoY and YTD sales. Two wheeler YoY sales in domestic markets declined by 1% while demand was overwhelming in global markets. In terms of commercial vehicle sales, growth was outstanding relating to a total growth of 8%.

Bajaj Auto 2W and CV YoY Sales Nov 2025

Bajaj Auto has witnessed an 8% overall growth in Nov 2025. Sales that included both 2W + CVs in domestic and export markets grew to 4,53,273 units, up from 4,21,640 units of Nov 2024. Bajaj Auto overall sales however ended with a negative MoM growth as there had been a total of 5,18,170 units sold in Oct 2025.

Assessing the two wheeler segment exclusively, sales in domestic markets saw a marginal 1% decline to 2,02,510 units in the past month from 2,03,611 units of the same month last year. Exports on the other hand surged by 8% with 1,77,204 units shipped over 1,64,465 units of the earlier period. This took total 2 wheeler sales to 3,79,714 units, a 3% rise over 3,68,076 units of Nov 2024.

The commercial vehicle segment ended the month on a more positive note. Growth was seen both in domestic and export markets by 37% to 73,559 units from 53,564 units. CV domestic sales were up 21% while Exports surged 75% to 45,006 units and 28,553 units respectively.

Total sales, that included both 2W + CVs also ended positively. Domestic sales were up by 3% at 2,47,516 units over 2,40,854 units of Nov 2024. Exports also showed a stronger 14% YoY growth at 2,05,757 units whereas there had been 1,80,786 units exported in the same month last year.

Bajaj Auto YTD Sales – April to Nov 2025

The 8 month period from April to Nov 2025 ended positively for Bajaj Auto. Apart from a 5% decline in 2W domestic sales, the company has witnessed strong demand. End of the year festive buying coupled with the wedding season and improved rural demand on account of several favorable factors helped sustain sales momentum. New GST policies also played a leading role to enhance demand for commercial vehicles.

Two wheeler sales in domestic markets suffered a 5% decline to 15,94,900 units in the Apr-Nov 2025 period from 16,78,818 units of the same period of last year. Conversely, exports surged by 14% to 12,44,908 units from 10,87,755 units taking total 2W sales to 28,39,808 units, a 3% rise over 27,66,573 units.

Commercial vehicle sales showed strong promise both in domestic and global markets. Domestic sales were up 3% to 3,42,365 units while exports grew by a massive 56% to 1,94,627 units from 1,25,135 units shipped in the same period of last year. This related to a 17% overall growth in CV sales to 5,36,992 units from 4,58,334 units on a YTD basis. Total sales, domestic (9,37,265 units) and exports (14,39,535 units) improved by 5% to 33,76,800 units, well over 32,24,907 units of the April-Nov 2024 period.