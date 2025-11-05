Bajaj Auto Sales at 8% YoY Growth in Oct 2025, YTD Sales up 4%

Bajaj Auto reported strong global demand in October 2025 both across its 2 wheeler and CV segments

Bajaj Auto Limited has witnessed rising sales both across its 2 wheeler and commercial vehicle segments. Total sales in the past month stood at 5,18,170 units. This was an 8% rise as compared to 4,79,707 units sold in Oct 2024 while MoM sales grew from 5,10,505 units of Sept 2025.

Bajaj Auto 2 Wheeler Sales Oct 2025

In the two wheeler segment, strong momentum was seen across domestic sales which improved strongly alongside an even more significant rise in exports. Domestic sales were up at 2,66,470 units last month, a 4% rise over 2,55,909 units in Oct 2024. The company also saw an 11% growth in terms of exports which surged to 1,75,846 units, well above 1,58,463 units shipped in the same month of last year. Total 2 wheeler sales saw a 7% rise to 4,42,316 units, a 7% improvement compared to 4,14,372 units sold in the corresponding month last year.

Even as there was a 1% decline in domestic commercial vehicle (CV) sales at 47,678 units from 47,922 units, exports witnessed outstanding growth. There were 28,176 units shipped last month, a 62% YoY growth from 17,413 units in Oct 2024. Total CV sales thus rose by 16% to 75,854 units from 65,335 units.

Total sales, that included both domestic sales and exports, ended positively. Domestic sales were up by 3% at 3,14,148 units from 3,03,831 units while exports sales showed a 16% YoY growth at 2,04,022 units. There had been 1,75,876 units exported in the same month last year.

Bajaj Auto YTD Sales – April to Oct 2025

Taking into account sales through the 7 month period of April to October 2025, Bajaj Auto has seen its domestic two wheeler sales decline by 6%. Sales fell to 13,92,390 units from 14,75,207 units in the corresponding period of last year. However, demand grew globally. Exports were up at 10,67,704 units from 9,23,290 units, relating to a 16% YoY growth. Total YoY sales during the period thus saw a 3% rise to 24,60,094 units from 23,98,497 units sold in the April to Oct 2024 period.

Commercial vehicle sales remained flat in domestic markets at 2,97,359 units while exports saw a 53% rise to 1,66,074 units from 1,08,814 units during the YTD 2024 period. Total CV sales thus increased by 14% to 4,63,433 units in April to Oct 2025 from 4,04,770 units in the corresponding period of last year.

Total (2W + CV) sales fell in domestic markets by 5% to 16,89,749 units while exports showed off a 20% rise to 12,33,778 units in April-Oct 2025 from 10,32,104 units of the same period last year. Total sales ended positively by 4% at 29,23,527 units from 28,03,267 units.