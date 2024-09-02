Bajaj Auto Sales August 2024 – Growth Across All Segments

Bajaj Auto reports a significant growth in domestic sales for August 2024, with a total of 2,08,621 units sold

Bajaj Auto Limited has excelled in sales in August 2024 posting outstanding growth across both its two wheeler and commercial vehicle segments. Growth was seen both on a YoY and MoM basis while the company also saw sales surge during the April-August 2024 period. With the Pulsar being its top selling model, the company is now busy updating this Pulsar range with the new Pulsar N125 which is currently on test rounds.

Bajaj Auto 2Wh, CV – Domestic Sales and Exports August 2024

Bajaj Auto total sales (domestic + exports) in August 2024 stood at 3,97,804 units. This was a 16% YoY growth over 3,41,648 units sold in August 2023. MoM sales also saw a surge over 3,54,169 units sold in July 2024.

Talking exclusively of two wheeler sales in the past month, the company has recorded an 18% YoY improvement in sales to 3,35,178 units, up from 2,85,031 units sold in August 2023. While its domestic sales surged a notable 30% to 2,08,621 units from 1,60,820 units on a YoY basis, comparatively, its exports improved only marginally by 2% to 1,26,557 units over 1,24,221 units shipped in the same month last year.

Commercial vehicle (CV) sales on the other hand, though it ended positively, saw lower demand in domestic markets as compared to its global demand. Domestic sales improved by just 2% YoY to 45,206 units from 44,280 units while exports on the other hand saw a 41% YoY growth to 17,420 units in August 2024 from 12,337 units shipped in the same month last year. This took total CV sales up 11% to 62,626 units over 56,617 units on a YoY basis.

Bajaj Auto YTD Sales April- August 2024

Coincidentally, Bajaj Auto has posted a 10% growth both across its two wheeler and commercial vehicle segments on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. In the two wheeler segment, it was the Bajaj Chetak, currently the No. 3 best-selling e-scooter in the country, which requires special mention. It has seen its sales improve three fold over the past 12 months.

In domestic markets, the company has witnessed a 10% growth in domestic sales and exports of two wheelers. Domestic sales improved by 14% to 9,59,965 units in the April-August 2024 period from 8,45,741 units sold in the same period last year. Exports grew by 4% to 6,23,671 units. This took total sales up to 15,83,636 units on a YTD basis from 14,43,201 units sold in the same period of 2023.

Total CV sales also improved by 10% to 2,70,393 units in the April-August 2024 period from 2,45,601 units sold in the same period last year. It saw domestic sales improve by 8% and exports grow by 15% to 1,95,480 units and 74,913 units respectively.

YTD sales (2WH+CV) sales also grew by 10% to 18,54,029 units in the April-August 2024 period from 16,88,802 units sold in the same period of the previous year. This included 11,55,445 units sold in domestic markets, relating to a 13% YTD growth from 10,25,919 units sold in the same 5 month period of 2023 while exports saw a 5% improvement to 6,98,584 units, up from 6,62,883 units sold on a YTD basis.