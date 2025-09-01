Bajaj Auto Sales August 2025 – Domestic Decline, Exports Surge

Bajaj Auto posted a 5% increase in sales in August 2025, supported by robust export demand and a stronger commercial vehicle performance, even as two-wheeler domestic sales continued to slide. Exports of two-wheelers and CVs contributed significantly to the company’s overall growth.

Bajaj Auto Sales August 2025

Bajaj Auto sold a total of 4,17,616 units in August 2025, combining both domestic and export sales of two-wheelers and commercial vehicles. This marked a 5% YoY rise over 3,97,804 units sold in August 2024. On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, sales also improved considerably, compared to 3,66,000 units sold in July 2025.

Domestic sales fell by 8% to 2,32,398 units, down from 2,53,827 units in August 2024. Exports, however, showed strong traction, rising by 29% to 1,85,218 units against 1,43,977 units shipped in the same month last year.

In the two-wheeler category, domestic volumes dipped by 12% to 1,84,109 units, compared to 2,08,621 units a year ago. Offsetting this decline, exports surged by 25% to 1,57,778 units, well ahead of 1,26,557 units shipped in August 2024. As a result, total two-wheeler sales edged up by 2% to 3,41,887 units, compared to 3,35,178 units in the same period last year.

The commercial vehicle segment remained a bright spot. Domestic CV sales rose by 7% to 48,289 units, while exports surged by 58% to 27,440 units, compared to 45,206 and 17,420 units respectively in August 2024. This took overall CV sales in August 2025 to 75,729 units, a strong 21% YoY increase from 62,626 units a year earlier.

Bajaj Auto YTD Sales – April to August 2025

For the April–August 2025 period, Bajaj Auto’s cumulative sales (two-wheelers and CVs, domestic and exports) stood at 18,94,853 units, a 2% increase over 18,54,029 units sold in the same five months of 2024. Lower domestic volumes, which dipped by 9% to 10,50,349 units, were balanced by higher exports, up 21% to 8,44,504 units.

Within two-wheelers, YTD domestic sales fell by 11% to 8,25,732 units, against 9,59,965 units in the corresponding period of 2024. Exports, however, grew by 18% to 7,34,193 units, up from 6,23,671 units. This left overall two-wheeler sales largely unchanged at 15,86,925 units.

The commercial vehicle segment reported stronger momentum. Domestic CV sales improved marginally by 1% to 1,97,716 units, while exports surged by 47% to 1,10,311 units, compared to 74,913 units last year. Together, CV sales rose by 14% to 3,07,928 units, up from 2,70,393 units in the same period of 2024.