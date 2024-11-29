Bajaj Auto Sales Breakup Breakup October 2024 – Pulsar, Platina, Chetak, Dominar

Bajaj Pulsar N125, the most recent launch, will boost sales as it takes on a prominent position in the sporty 125cc category

Bajaj Auto Limited has suffered a year-on-year (YoY) and month-on-month (MoM) de-growth in October 2024. The festive season failed to stir up sales for the two wheeler major. Sales were adversely impacted, bogged down by various challenges in the domestic market and lower consumer demand.

Bajaj Auto domestic sales dipped by 7.11% YoY and 58.77% MoM to 2,45,421 units in Oct 2024. There had been 2,64,198 units sold in Oct 2023 which related to an 18,777 unit volume de-growth. Sales had also stood at 2,47,118 units in Sep 2024 causing a very marginal MoM decline by 0.69%.

Bajaj Domestic Sales Oct 2024 – Pulsar at No. 1

Bajaj Pulsar once again topped sales charts by a huge margin even as its sales declined heavily. Pulsar sales stood at 1,11,834 units last month, a 30.78% YoY de-growth from 1,61,572 units sold in Oct 2023. This was a 49,738 unit volume decline with the Pulsar commanding a 45.57% share. MoM sales also fell by 19.62% over 1,39,128 units sold in Sep 2024.

In the Pulsar range it was the 125cc model that commanded the most attention with 68,511 units sold last month while Pulsar 150cc had 21,438 units. Its 200cc counterpart had 14,898 unit sales in the past month along with 5,665 units of Pulsar 250cc. Each category saw sales decline heavily. The new Pulsar N125, launched could cause quite a stir in its segment as it takes on TVS Raider and Hero Xtreme 125R in this sporty 125cc category.

Bajaj Platina, another a relatively top seller in the company portfolio, also saw its sales decline to 61,689 units in Oct 2024. This was down by 17.24% over 74,539 units sold in the same month last year. It however, experienced a 23.94% MoM growth over 49,774 unit sales of Sep 2024.

Rising demand has been seen in the case of the Bajaj Chetak electric scooter which was also the 3rd best-selling electric scooter in the country. Chetak sales went up by 152.48% YoY and 7.49% MoM to 30,644 units. There had been 12,137 units sold in Oct 2023 and 28,517 units sold in Sep 2024 with the Chetak currently commanding a 12.49% on the sales list.

The relatively new Freedom CNG bike accounted for sales of 30,051 units in Oct 2024. This was a 53.02% Mom growth from 19,639 units sold in Sep 2024. The new Freedom, launched in July 2024, has been well received. This first-ever mass-market CNG motorcycle delivers 100 km/kg in CNG and 65 km/l in petrol model to a total range of 330 kms.

Bajaj CT, Avenger, Dominar – Sales Decline YoY

Bajaj CT, Avenger and Dominar have been facing lack luster sales in recent months. CT sales declined by 28.46% YoY to 8,503 units in Oct 2024, down from 11,886 units sold in the same month last year. It however, did see a 33.05% MoM growth over 6,391 unit sales of Sep 2024.

Bajaj Avenger suffered a 37.93% YoY and 28.77% MoM decline in demand in domestic markets. Sales fell to 1,651 units. The Dominar, offered in 250cc and 400cc, too suffered double digit de-growth to 1,049 units in Oct 2024, down by 25.28% YoY and 22.35% MoM.