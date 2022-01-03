Bajaj Auto Sales Dec 2021 – Pulsar, Dominar, Avenger, Chetak, CT100

Bajaj Auto reported increased domestic sales (2 wheeler and CV) but a dip in demand in global markets leading to a marginal YoY degrowth

Bajaj Auto Limited has reported a marginal 3 percent YoY de-growth in total sales as exports dipped 7 percent even as domestic sales noted a 5 percent increase. Total sales stood at 3,62,470 units in the past month, down from 3,72,532 units sold in December 2020.

There were a total of 1,45,979 units sold in domestic markets, up 5 percent over 1,39,606 units sold in December 2020 while exports dipped 7 percent to 2,16,491 units in the past month, down from 2,32,92 units sold in December 2020.

Bajaj Auto Sales Dec 2021 – Two Wheelers

Speaking exclusively of two wheeler sales, domestic sales remained flat at 1,27,593 units, down by just 1 percent over 1,28,642 units sold in December 2020. Best sellers remained the Pulsar, Platina, CT, Dominar and Avenger, all of which have found favor among buyers in the country.

Exports on the other hand, dipped 9 percent YoY to 1,91,176 units last month, down from 2,09,942 units sold in December 2020. This took total sales in this two wheeler segment to 3,18,769 units, down 6 percent over 3,38,584 units sold in December 2020.

Commercial vehicle sales grew both in domestic and global markets in the past month. Domestic sales increased 68 percent to 18,36 units, up from 10,964 units sold in December 2020 while exports were up 10 percent to 25,315 units, from 22,984 units sold in the same month of the previous year. Total sales in this segment stood at 43,701 units, up 29 percent over 33,948 units sold in December 2020.

Bajaj Auto 2021 Year to Date Sales

Year-to-date sales of Bajaj Auto Limited ended on a positive note. The period April to December 2021 saw a total of 33,31,782 units (2 wheeler and CV) sold, a growth of 19 percent over 28,03,250 units sold in the same 9 month period of 2020. Growth was seen both in terms of two wheelers and commercial vehicles though two wheeler sales in domestic markets dipped 1 percent to 13,01,984 units, down from 13,21,644 units sold in the year to date 2020 period.

Total commercial vehicle sales increased 45 percent to 3,54,017 units in the April-December 2021 period, up from 2,44,989 units sold in the same period of 2020. This was a 76 percent increase in domestic sales to 1,10,668 units and a 34 percent increase in exports to a total of 2,43,349 units.

Having noted increasing demand for the Chetak EV, Bajaj Auto has extensive plans in the electric vehicle segment for the New Year. The company has announced an investment of Rs 300 crores in a new EV plant in Akurdi, Pune. The plant is spread over an area of half a million sq ft and will employ over 800 people. The facility will have the capacity to produce around 5 lakh electric vehicles per annum. The first vehicle from this unit is expected to roll out by June 2022.