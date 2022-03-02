Bajaj Auto Sales Feb 2022 – Pulsar, Dominar, Platina, Chetak, CT100

Bajaj Auto posted a 16 percent decline in two wheeler sales in February 2022 to 2,79,337 units

Bajaj Auto Limited saw its sales and exports on a decline in the past month. Total sales in February 2022 stood at 3,16,020 units, down 16 percent over 3,75,017 units sold in February 2021.

On the other hand, its year to date sales ended on a more positive note, up 11 percent to 40,11,245 units from 36,03,466 units sold in the April to February 2021 period. Sales continued to be commanded by the Pulsar, Platina, CT, Dominar and Avenger in the company’s two wheeler lineup. Chetak electric scooter sales have also increased.

Bajaj Auto Sales February 2022

Two wheeler sales saw a 16 percent YoY de-growth in February 2022. Sales which had stood at 3,32,563 units in February 2021 dipped to 2,79,337 units in the past month. De-growth was more pronounced in domestic markets with a 35 percent dip to 96,523 units, down from 1,48,934 units sold in February 2021.

Exports, on the other hand, remained flat at 1,82,814 units in the past month, from 1,83,563 units shipped in February 2021. In the past month, Bajaj Auto added new colours to Bajaj Pulsar F250, N250 priced at Rs 1.38 lakh and Rs 1.40 lakh respectively.

Commercial vehicle sales on the other hand fell 14 percent YoY to 36,683 units in February 2022 from 42,454 units sold in February 2021. Domestic sales increased marginally by 2 percent to 16,224 units while exports suffered a decline of 23 percent to 20,459 units in the past month from 26,577 units shipped in February 2021.

Total domestic sales (two wheeler and CV) dipped 32 percent to 1,12,747 units from 1,64,811 units YoY while total exports fell 3 percent YoY to 2,03,273 units from 2,10,206 units sold in February 2021. Bajaj Auto had announced a price hike across its two wheeler segment in February 2022.

Bajaj Auto YTD Sales and Exports

Bajaj Auto Limited saw its year to date (April 2021 to February 2022) sales end on a positive note with commercial vehicle sales being a major contributor. Total sales (2 wheeler and exports) increased 11 percent to 40,11,245 units in the 2022 period from 36,03,466 units sold in the same 11 month period of 2021.

Sales of two wheelers in domestic markets suffered a YTD de-growth of 6 percent to 15,34,003 units from 16,27,982 units sold in the 2021. Exports on the other hand, increased 24 percent to 20,46,529 units in the April to February 2022 period over 16,47,778 units sold in the same period of 2021. Total two wheeler sales thus increased 9 percent to 35,80,532 units YTD.

Commercial vehicle YTD sales increased 31 percent to 4,30,713 units from 3,27,706 units with both domestic sales (1,41,052 units) and exports (2,89,661 units) reporting YTD growth of 53 percent and 23 percent respectively. Total two wheeler and CV domestic sales dipped 3 percent YTD to 16,75,055 units while exports increased 24 percent to 23,36,190 units.