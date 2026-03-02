Bajaj Auto Sales Feb 2026 – Domestic and Exports Register Growth

These sales figures of 4.48 lakh units reflects a strong demand both in domestic and export markets and across two-wheeler and three-wheeler segments

A healthy market scenario prevailed during February 2026, particularly where the two wheeler segment in Indian markets was concerned. Following positive results reported by most two wheeler makers, Bajaj Auto Limited has also ended the month on a highly optimistic note. Bajaj total sales grew significantly on a YoY and MoM basis to 4,48,259 units. This was a YoY growth of 27% when compared to 3,52,071 units of February 2025 while MoM sales also improved over 4,77,422 units of January 2026.

Bajaj Auto Sales Feb 2026

A further breakdown of Bajaj Auto’s 2W and commercial vehicle segments for February 2026 show strong improvements both in domestic and export markets, with double digit growth. 2W domestic sales, buoyed by the company’s Pulsar range, went up by 27% to 1,86,164 units from 1,46,138 units while exports saw a surge of 26% to 1,93,757 units in the past month, well over 1,53,280 units shipped in the month of February 2025. Total 2W sales went up by 27% to 3,79,921 units from 2,99,418 units on a YoY basis. To boost sales further, Bajaj Auto has announced launch of multiple new motorcycles this year.

CV sales also improved dramatically. Domestic sales were up at 46,417 units, marking a 25% rise from 37,277 units of Feb 2025. Exports also grew strongly by 43% to 21,921 units from 15,376 units shipped in the same month last year. Total CV sales thus saw a 30% improvement to 68,338 units in Feb 2026 from 52,653 units of Feb 2025.

Taking into account total sales (2Wh+CV), Bajaj Auto has reported a 27% rise in domestic sales to 2,32,581 units from 1,83,415 units. Exports also grew by 28% to 2,15,678 units from 1,68,656 units. This took total sales up 27% to 4,48,259 units as against total sales of 3,52,071 units in the same month last year.

Bajaj Auto Reports Positive YTD Sales in FY 2026

Bajaj Auto has also ended the period April to Feb 2026 on a positive note. 2W domestic sales remained flat at 228,019 units in the period April-February 2026 from 21,24,590 units of the same period last year. Exports saw a surge of 17% to 18,08,358 units from 15,41,987 units which took total 2W sales to 39,36,377 units, up from 36,66,577 units.

CV sales were up by 7% in domestic markets to 4,73,174 units while exports rose by 52% to 2,62,738 units, well over 1,72,945 units shipped in the same period of last year. This total CV sales went up by 20% to 7,35,913 units from 6,14,566 units.

Total (2W+CV) sales saw a 1% rise in domestic demand to 26,01,194 units while exports went up by 21% to 20,71,096 units with total sales at 46,72,290 units, a 9% growth from 42,81,143 units sold during the period April to February 2025.