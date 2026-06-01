Bajaj Auto Sales Grow 20% In May 2026 – Exports Surge 34%, CV Up 30%

Bajaj Auto has announced its sales performance for May 2026, posting total volumes of 4,61,257 units. This marks a growth of 20% compared to 3,84,621 units sold in May 2025. The company recorded healthy gains in both domestic and export markets, with overseas shipments emerging as a key growth driver.

Bajaj Auto Sales May 2026

Domestic sales across two-wheelers and commercial vehicles stood at 2,48,031 units in May 2026, up 10% from 2,25,733 units sold in the same month last year. Export volumes grew at a significantly faster pace, rising 34% to 2,13,226 units from 1,58,888 units in May 2025.

The two-wheeler division remained Bajaj Auto’s largest contributor, accounting for 3,93,204 units. Domestic motorcycle and scooter sales rose 9% YoY to 2,09,528 units, while exports increased 30% to 1,83,676 units. Total two-wheeler sales thus grew by 18% compared to May 2025.

Commercial Vehicle Business Shows Strong Momentum

Bajaj Auto’s commercial vehicle division delivered an even stronger performance. Total CV sales increased 30% to 68,053 units from 52,251 units sold a year earlier. Domestic CV sales rose 12% to 38,503 units, while exports jumped 65% to 29,550 units. The strong export performance reflects improving demand in several international markets where Bajaj Auto has a significant presence.

For the first two months of FY27 (April-May 2026), Bajaj Auto reported cumulative sales of 9,75,049 units, registering a growth of 30% over 7,50,431 units sold during the corresponding period of FY26. Domestic sales during April-May 2026 stood at 4,96,241 units, up 11% from 4,46,348 units. Exports grew sharply by 57% to 4,78,808 units from 3,04,083 units recorded in the same period last year.

The strong export recovery continues to be the biggest highlight for Bajaj Auto, with overseas shipments contributing significantly to overall growth. Both the two-wheeler and commercial vehicle segments delivered double-digit gains, helping the company begin FY27 on a positive note.