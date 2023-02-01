Bajaj Auto Sales Jan 2023 – Pulsar, Platina, Dominar, Chetak

Bajaj Auto has reported a 21 percent YoY decline in total sales in January 2023 even as domestic sales were higher by 16 percent

Bajaj Auto Limited has reported a 21 percent decline in total sales in January 2023. Sales stood at 2,85,995 units in the past month, down from 3,63,443 units sold in January 2022. Sales dipped where two wheeler sales were concerned, but increased in the case of commercial vehicle sales. Bajaj Auto had seen total sales at 2,81,486 units in Dec 2022 relating also to a MoM de-growth.

Bajaj Auto 2WH and CV Sales Jan 2023

Two wheeler sales of Bajaj Auto dipped 25 percent YoY to 2,41,107 units in Jan 2023, down from 3,23,430 units sold in Jan 2022. It was in domestic markets that the company performed better with two wheeler sales at 1,40,428 units sold in the past month, up 4 percent from 1,35,496 units sold in Jan 2022.

In this segment, it was models such as the Pulsar, Platina, Avenger, Dominar, CT and Chetak electric scooter that got in good sales numbers. Exports on the other hand, dipped 46 percent to 1,00,679 units from 1,87,934 units shipped in Jan 2022.

Where sales of commercial vehicles were concerned, Bajaj Auto Limited has posted a YoY growth of 12 percent. There had been 44,888 units sold in Jan 2023, up from 40,013 units sold in Jan 2022. Growth was at 132 percent in domestic markets to 32,842 units in Jan 2023 from 14,160 units sold in Jan 2022.

Exports, however, dipped 53 percent YoY to 12,046 units in the past month, from 25,853 units sold in Jan 2022. This took total commercial vehicle sales to a total of 44,888 units, up 12 percent over 40,013 units sold in Jan 2022.

Total (2WH+CV) domestic sales were at 1,73,270 units in Jan 2023, up 16 percent over 1,49,656 units sold in Jan 2022. Exports (2WH+CV) fell 47 percent to 1,12,725 units in Jan 2023 from 2,13,787 units sold in Jan 2022.

Bajaj Auto Year-to-Date Sales

In the two wheeler segment, total sales dipped 10 percent YTD to 29,58,346 units, down from 33,01,195 units sold in the same period of the previous year. Two wheeler domestic sales increased by 7 percent to 15,31,126 units YTD while there had been 14,37,480 units sold during the same period of 2022. Exports on the other hand fell 23 percent to 14,27,220 units during the April-Jan 2023 period from 18,63,715 units sold during the same period last year.

Commercial vehicles sales remained more or less flat at 3,95,583 units sold in April-Jan 2023 from 3,94,030 units sold in April-Jan 2022. There was a significant increase in demand in domestic markets, up 87 percent from 1,24,828 units sold in the April-Jan 2022 period to 2,33,543 units sold in April-Jan 2023. However, exports of CVs dipped 40 percent to 1,62,040 units from 2,69,202 units on a YTD basis.

Thereby there was a 9 percent de-growth in total (2WH+CV) YTD sales (April-Dec 2023) to 35,53,929 units from 36,95,225 units sold in the same period last year. Domestic sales increased by 13 percent to 17,64,669 units from 15,62,308 units YTD while exports fell 25 percent to 15,89,260 in the April-Dec 2023 period from 21,32,917 units shipped in April-Dec 2022.