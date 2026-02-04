Bajaj Auto Sales Jan 2026 up 25% – Domestic, Export Growth

Bajaj Auto two-wheeler and CV sales also shown healthy growth across both domestic and international markets

It was a brilliant start to calendar year 2026 for Bajaj Auto Limited where both its domestic sales and exports ended on a robust note. The company has marked double digit growth across all segments, be it two wheelers and commercial vehicles where demand was high both in local and global markets. Recent acquisitions of KTM, Husqvarna and GasGas brands have stood the company in good stead while upcoming bikes, particularly in the across the Pulsar range will add further impetus to sales in coming months.

Bajaj Auto January 2026 Sales

Bajaj Auto accounted for two-wheeler sales in the domestic market at 2,14,727 units as against 1,71,299 units in January 2025. This related to a growth of 25%. It was a so a significant growth in terms of its month-on-month performance when compared to 1,32,228 unit sales of Dec 2025.

Two wheeler exports also improved dramatically by 22% to 1,91,568 units from 1,57,114 units. This indicated strong acceptance in global markets marking Bajaj Auto as a dominant global exporter of motorcycles. It took total two wheeler sales up 24% to 4,06,295 units from 3,28,413 units.

The commercial vehicle segment also ended January 2026 on a positive note. Domestic sales were up 27% to 47,248 units, a 27% rise over 37,060 units in January 2025. Exports showed even more robust performance with a 53% year-on-year increase to 23,879 units from 15,567 units. Total CV sales thus climbed 35% to 71,127 units from 52,627 units marking a volume increase of 18,500 units.

Taking into account total sales (2Wh+CV), Bajaj Auto saw a 26% rise in domestic sales to 2,61,975 units from 2,08,359 units while exports surged 25% to 2,15,447 units from 1,72,681 units. Total sales thus saw a 25% growth to 4,77,422 units where as these total sales had stood at 3,81,040 units in the same month last year.

Bajaj Auto Sales April 2025 to Jan 2026

While assessing sales during the past financial period of April to January 2026, Bajaj Auto has seen its two wheeler sales decline by 2%. Sales which had stood at 19,78,452 units in the Apr-Jan 2025 period dipped to 19,41,855 units in the current period. Exports, on the other hand, remained positive at 16,14,601 units shipped, up 16% from 13,88,707 units, thereby reinforcing the brand’s presence across global markets of Africa, Latin America and parts of Asia. This took total two wheeler sales to 35,56,456 units, a 6% rise over 33,67,159 units.

Commercial vehicles showed strong demand both in domestic and global markets with a 6% rise in domestic sales to 4,26,758 units. It was a significant 53% growth in terms of exports with 2,40,817 units shipped during the Apr-Jan 2026 period when compared to 1,57,569 units of the same period last year. Total CV sales thus saw a 19% rise to 6,67,575 units from 5,61,913 units.

Bajaj Auto’s total sales (2W + CV) stood at 23,68,613 units in domestic markets, a 1% YoY decline while exports were up at 18,55,418 units marking a 20% growth. This took total sales up 8% to 42,24,031 units during Apr-Jan 2026 from 39,29,072 units over the corresponding 10 month period of last year.