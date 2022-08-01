Bajaj Auto Sales July 2022 – Pulsar, Avenger, Chetak, Dominar, CT100

Bajaj Auto reported a 9 percent growth in total domestic sales while there was a de-growth of 15 percent in exports in July 2022

Bajaj Auto Limited has posted an overall de-growth in YoY sales in July 2022. Total sales (domestic + exports) which included 2 wheeler and commercial vehicles stood at 3,54,670 units in July 2022, down 4 percent from 3,69,116 units sold in July 2021. Even as overall exports dipped, the company has noted positive growth in domestic markets, both where two wheeler and commercial vehicle sales are concerned.

In the two wheeler space, it was the Pulsar range of motorcycles with top sales. Others in the list include CT 100, Avenger, Dominar, Platina. Chetak electric scooter sales are also on the rise.

Bajaj Auto Sales July 2022

Two wheeler domestic sales grew YoY to 1,64,384 units. This was a 5 percent growth over 1,56,232 units sold in July 2021. Exports on the other hand dipped 14 percent to 1,50,670 units from 1,74,337 units exported in July 2021. This brought total 2W sales down 5 percent to 3,15,054 units in the past month, from 3,30,569 units sold in July 2021. Towards the end of last month, Bajaj Auto trademarked new names – Dynamo, Technik and Tecnica. These could be upcoming new vehicles. Bajaj also plans development of a new range of electric two wheelers in India along with KTM and Husqvarna.

There was increased demand for Bajaj Auto commercial vehicles in the country. Domestic sales increased 68 percent to 18,572 units in July 2022, from 11,041 units sold in July 2021. Exports on the other hand dipped 23 percent to 21,044 units in July 2022, down from 27,506 units exported in July 2021. This brought down sales by 3 percent in the CV segment to 39,616 units from 38,547 units sold in July 2021.

Total 2W + CV sales in domestic markets grew by 9 percent to 1,82,956 units from 1,67,273 units sold in July 2021. Exports however, suffered a 15 percent YoY de-growth to 1,71,714 units from 2,01,843 units sold in July 2021.

Bajaj Auto YTD Sales and Exports

Taking into account the April to July 2022 period and comparing it with the same period of 2021, Bajaj Auto has posted an overall decline in total sales. Sales (domestic + exports) and (2W+ CV) experienced a 6 percent de-growth to 12,88,316 units in the 4 months of 2022, down from 13,75,130 units sold in the same period of 2021.

2W domestic sales dipped 4 percent to 4,78,802 units from 4,98,784 units sold in April-July 2021 while exports fell 7 percent from 7,31,090 units sold in April-July 2021 to 6,83,410 units in the same period of 2022. This took total 2W sales to 11,62,212 units, down 6 percent from 12,29,874 units sold in April-July 2021.

Commercial vehicle YTD sales however increased 122 percent in domestic markets to 56,990 units in April-July 2022, from 25,626 units sold in the same period of 2021. Exports fell 42 percent to 69,114 units from 1,19,630 units exported during the April-July 2021 period. This brought down total CV sales (domestic + exports) by 13 percent to 1,26,104 units in April-July 2022 from 1,45,256 units sold in the same period of 2021.

Total 2W and CV domestic sales grew by 2 percent to 5,35,792 units in the April-July 2022 period from 5,24,720 units sold in April-July 2021 while exports dipped 12 percent to 7,52,524 units from 8,50,720 units exported in the April-July 2021 period.