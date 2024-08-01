Bajaj Auto Sales July 2024 – 2W and CV YoY, YTD Growth

Bajaj Auto has reported total sales of 3,54,169 units in July 2024 recording an 11% YoY growth

Bajaj Auto has posted excellent sales results for July 2024. The company has seen growth across its two wheeler and commercial vehicle segments both on a YoY and YTD basis. Total sales (2WH + CV) grew to 3,54,169 units in July 2024, a growth of 11% when compared to 3,19,747 units sold in July 2023. It was however a MoM decline over 3,58,477 unit sales achieved in June 2024.

Bajaj Auto 2WH, CV Sales and Exports July 2024

Bajaj Auto has reported a 19% growth in two wheeler sales in domestic markets in July 2024. Sales improved to 1,68,847 units in the past month, up from 1,41,990 units sold in July 2023. This was a volume growth of 26,857 units. Exports saw only a marginal improvement of 1% with 1,28,694 units shipped in the past month over 1,26,850 units exported in the same month last year. This took total sales in the two wheeler segment to 2,97,541 units in July 2024, a growth of 11% when compared to 2,68,840 units sold in July 2023.

The new Bajaj Freedom is set to take the segment by storm. The world’s first CNG bike has received overwhelming response from buyers across the country. Bajaj Freedom, which is being offered in three variants with flexibility of petrol and CNG fuel options claims a range of 330 kms translating to highly economical running costs.

Outstanding performance also reported across the commercial vehicle segment. Domestic sales grew by 13% YoY to 42,150 units in July 2024, up from 37,273 units sold in July 2023. Volume growth was thus at 4,877 units. Exports improved by 6% YoY to 14,478 units, up from 13,634 units thus taking total sales in this segment to 56,628 units, an 11% YoY growth from 50,907 units sold in the same month last year. Total sales (2WH+CV) which saw an 11% YoY growth to 3,54,169 units, showed off an 18% improvement in domestic sales to 2,10,997 units while exports were up 2% to 1,43,172 units last month.

Bajaj Auto YTD Sales April- July 2024

Outstanding growth was also experienced by Bajaj Auto Limited during the months of April to July 2024. Two wheeler domestic sales were up 10% to 7,51,344 units during the 4 month period, an improvement over 6,84,921 units sold in the same period last year. Exports were also up 5% to 4,97,114 units, marking a volume growth of 23,865 units over 2,73,249 units sold in the same period of 2023.

Thus two wheeler sales (domestic + exports) surged by 8% to 12,46,458 units in the April-July 2024 period from 11,58,170 units sold in 2023 period. CV sales also improved 11% in domestic markets to 1,50,274 units while exports were up 8% to 57,493 units, taking total sales to 2,07,767 units in the YTD April-July 2024 period up 10% over 1,88,984 units sold in the same period of 2023.

With a 10% growth in 2 wheeler sales (9,01,608 units) and 5% improvement in total exports (8,20,819 units), total sales (2WH +CV) (domestic + exports) grew by 8% to 14,56,225 units in the April-July 2024 period, up from 13,47,154 units sold in the April-July 2023 period.