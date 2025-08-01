Bajaj Auto Sales July 2025 – Domestic Decline, Export Growth

Increased global demand has boosted sales for the company both in July 2025 and also where YTD sales are concerned

Bajaj Auto reported a total of 3,66,000 units sold in July 2025. This included two wheeler and CV sales both in domestic and global markets. It marked a healthy 3% increase compared to 3,54,169 units sold in July 2024. MoM sales too saw an improvement from 3,60,806 units sold in June 2025.

Bajaj Auto YoY Sales July 2025

Bajaj Auto Limited, which has recorded total sales of 3,66,000 saw improved demand in global markets. Its domestic sales of two wheelers, on the other hand, suffered a severe decline even as its commercial vehicle sales ended on a more positive note.

Two wheeler sales in domestic markets stood at 1,39,279 units, down by 18% over 1,68,847 units sold in July 2024. Exports were up to 1,56,968 units last month, a 22% growth from 1,28,694 units sold in the previous month. This took total 2W sales to 2,96,247 units, just 1,294 units lower as compared to 2,97,541 unit sales of July 2024.

Commercial vehicle sales saw more positivity with 43,864 units sold in domestic markets. This was a 4% rise over 42,150 units sold in July 2024. Exports showed off a strong 79% growth to 25,889 units, up from 14,478 units, taking total sales in this segment to 69,753 units, a 23% YoY growth form 56,628 units.

Total sales (2W+CV) saw a 13% decline in domestic markets to 1,83,143 units, down from 2,10,997 units while exports rose by 28% to 1,82,857 units over 1,43,172 units shipped in the same month last year. Boosted by exports, total sales were up 3% to 3,66,000 units over 3,54,169 units.

Bajaj Auto YTD Sales April-July 2025

While assessing sales on a year to date (YTD) basis, during the months of April through July 2025, Bajaj Auto sold a total of 14,77,237 units. This included both 2W and CV sales, both in domestic and global markets. It was a very marginal 1% increase from 14,56,225 unit sales recorded in the same four month period of the last year. Once again it was stronger export numbers while domestic sales ended in the red.

Two wheeler sales stood at 6,68,623 units in domestic markets, an 11% de-growth over 7,51,344 units sold in the April-July 2024 period. Exports showed a noteworthy 16% rise to 5,76,415 units from 4,97,114 units thus taking total sales in this segment to 12,45,038 units. There had been 12,48,458 units sold in the same period of 2024 thus leading to a volume de-growth.

CV sales also slipped by 1% in domestic markets to 1,49,328 units over 1,50,274 units on a YTD basis while there was a robust 44% rise in exports. Exports in April-July 2025 stood at 82,871 units, a volume growth of 25,378 units over 57,493 units shipped in the same period last year. Backed by stronger exports, total sales in this segment thus improved by 12% to 2,32,199 units from 2,07,767 units.

Total sales (2W+CV) stood at 8,17,951 units in domestic markets and 6,59,286 units in terms of exports relating to a 9% decline in domestic sales but a 19% increase in export to 14,77,237 units.