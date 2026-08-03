Bajaj Auto Sales July 2026 – Total Sales Up 30% To 4.75 Lakh Units

Bajaj Auto reported total sales of 4,74,677 units in July 2026, registering a 30% year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to 3,66,000 units sold in July 2025. Growth was driven by healthy demand in both the domestic market and exports, with overseas shipments continuing to outpace domestic volumes.

Two-wheeler exports remain the biggest contributor

Domestic sales across two-wheelers and commercial vehicles stood at 2,20,192 units, up 20% from 1,83,143 units sold in the same month last year. Exports rose sharply by 39% to 2,54,485 units, compared to 1,82,857 units in July 2025. Bajaj Auto sold a total of 3,88,719 two-wheelers in July 2026, recording a 31% YoY increase over 2,96,247 units sold in July last year.

Domestic two-wheeler sales grew 19% to 1,65,747 units, while exports surged 42% to 2,22,972 units. Exports accounted for the larger share of Bajaj’s two-wheeler business, continuing the company’s strong performance across key international markets. The sustained export momentum has been one of Bajaj Auto’s biggest strengths over the past several quarters, helping offset fluctuations in domestic demand.

Commercial vehicle business also posts healthy growth

Commercial vehicle sales increased to 85,958 units in July 2026, registering a 23% YoY growth compared to 69,753 units sold a year earlier. Domestic CV sales rose 24% to 54,445 units, while exports grew 22% to 31,513 units, indicating balanced growth across both markets.

FY27 sales remain on a strong trajectory

For the April-July 2026 period, Bajaj Auto sold 19,12,928 units, up 29% from 14,77,237 units during the corresponding period last year. Two-wheeler sales for the four-month period stood at 16,11,271 units, a 29% increase over 12,45,038 units. Domestic two-wheeler sales rose 13% to 7,52,294 units, while exports jumped 49% to 8,58,977 units. Commercial vehicle sales during April-July 2026 reached 3,01,657 units, up 30% from 2,32,199 units. Domestic CV sales increased 17% to 1,73,976 units, whereas exports registered a robust 54% growth to 1,27,681 units.

Looking ahead, Bajaj Auto is gearing up for a busy product launch calendar over the coming weeks. The company is expected to introduce multiple updated Pulsar motorcycles, with the new Pulsar 125 already reaching dealerships ahead of its official debut. Leaked images reveal significant upgrades including a new LED headlamp, redesigned tail lamp, rear monoshock suspension and a larger colour instrument cluster. Bajaj has scheduled a launch event on 12th August, where more updated Pulsar models are expected to make their debut, further strengthening its presence in the highly competitive commuter and premium commuter motorcycle segments.