Bajaj Auto Sales Growth June 2021 – Pulsar, Platina, CT, Avenger, Dominar

Analysts see the numbers improving in June 2021 due to the ongoing vaccination drive, a normal monsoon and rural recovery

Bajaj Auto Limited has released their sales reports for June 2021. It may be seen from the attached table that YoY sales increased substantially despite the ongoing pandemic situation in the country while YTD sales also surged both across domestic and export markets,

YoY 2 Wheeler and CV Sales

Bajaj Auto has reported sales to the tune of 3,46,136 units in June 21, up 24 percent over sales of 2,78,097 units of June 20. Sales increase was seen in the case of two wheeler sales and commercial vehicles. In domestic markets, two wheeler sales which had stood at 1,46,695 units in June 20, increased by 6 percent to 1,55,640 in the past month. Dominating sales in domestic markets were Pulsar, CT100, Platina, Avenger, Dominar, etc.

Exports on the other hand, noted a more significant increase by 43 percent to 1,54,938 units in June 21, up from 1,08,427 units shipped in the same month of the past year. This took total sales in this segment to 3,10,578 unit, up 22 percent over 2,55,122 units sold in June 20.

Bajaj Auto’s total commercial vehicle sales in June 2021 increased 55 percent to 35,558 units from 22,975 units, YoY. In domestic markets, the company sold 6,196 units, up 38 percent over 4,494 units sold in June 20 while exports increased 59 percent to 29,362 units in the past month, up from 18,481 units exported in June 20.

Domestic sales of two wheelers and commercial vehicles combined took totals to 1,61,836 units, up 7 percent over 1,51,189 units sold in June 20. Exports increased 45 percent YoY to 1,84,300 units last month, over 1,26,908 units shipped in June 20. Total YoY sales increased 24 percent to 3,46,136 units in June 21, up from 2,78,097 units sold in June 20.

YTD 2 Wheeler and CV Sales

Taking the period April 21 to June 21 into account, total sales (2 wheeler and CV) increased 127 percent to 10,06,014 units up from 4,43,103 units of the same period in 2020. However, it may be kept in mind that auto markets in general were at an all-time low during that period.

Bajaj Auto noted YTD growth across both segments, 2 wheeler and commercial vehicles and across domestic sales and exports. In domestic markets, two wheeler sales increased 84 percent from 1,85,981 units sold in the April-June 20 period to 3,42,552 units sold in the same period of the current year. Exports on the other hand surged 160 percent to 5,56,753 units in the April-June 21 period, taking total sales in this segment to 8,99,305 units, up 125 percent from 3,99,929 units sold in April-June 20.

Commercial vehicle domestic sales increased 176 percent YTD to 14,585 units as against 5,282 units sold in April-June 20, while exports jumped 143 percent to 92,124 units from 37,892 units shipped in the same three month period of the previous year. This took total sales in this segment up 147 percent to 1,06,709 units in April-June 21 as against 43,174 units sold in the April-June 20 period.