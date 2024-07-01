Bajaj Auto Sales June 2024 – Domestic 2W Sales At 1.77 Lakh Units

Bajaj Auto achieved total sales of 3,58,477 units in June 2024 recording a YoY growth of 5%

Bajaj Auto Limited has released sales results for June 2024. The company has reported a 5% overall growth on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to 3,58,477 units, up from 3,40,981 units sold in June 2023. This was a volume growth of 17,496 units. It was also a MoM growth from 3,55,323 units sold in May 2024.

Bajaj Auto CV Sales and Exports June 2024

Taking into account two wheeler sales, the company has reported a 7% growth in domestic markets with the Pulsar brand being most sought after. Overall, two wheeler exports suffered a marginal 1% de-growth from 1,27,357 units shipped in June 2023 to 1,26,439 units exported last month. This took total two wheeler sales up by 3% to 3,03,646 units, a volume growth of 9,997 units when compared to 2,93,649 units sold in June 2023.

Bajaj Auto had the Pulsar, Platina, CT, Dominar and Chetak e-scooter commanding a major portion of sales while the company gears up to introduce the world’s first CNG bike later this month which will significantly add to company sales. Bajaj Fighter, as the name is trademarked, will be the first of several upcoming CNG bikes that the company plans on introducing in the country.

Improved performance was seen specifically across the commercial vehicle (CV) segment which grew by 16% YoY in terms of domestic sales to 39,244 units in the past month over 33,691 units sold in the same month last year. Exports also saw significant growth by 14% to 15,587 units in June 2024 from 13,641 units shipped in June 2023. This took total CV sales up 16% to 54,831 units, up from 47,332 units sold in June 2023. Total sales (2W + CV) grew by 5% in domestic markets to 2,16,451 units and by 1% in terms of exports to 1,42,026 units to total sales of 3,58,477 units, up by 5% when compared to 3,40,981 units sold in June 2023.

Bajaj Auto YTD Sales June 2024

Bajaj Auto has seen positive sales across both 2W and CV segments on a year-to-date (YTD) basis in June 2024. Taking into account 2W sales during the period April to June 2024, sales grew by 7% in domestic markets to 5,82,497 units, up from 5,41,931 units sold in the same 3 month period of 2023. Exports of 2W also improved by 6% YTD to 3,68,420 units from 2,46,399 units sold in the 2023 period thus taking total 2W sales to 9,50,917 units in the April – June 2024 period from 8,89,330 units sold in the same period last year.

Bajaj Auto’s commercial vehicle lineup has also seen increased demand both in domestic and global markets in the past quarter. Sales in domestic markets grew by 10% to 1,08,124 units in April-June 2024 from 98,625 units sold in the same 3 month period of 2023. Exports were up 9% from 39,452 units sold in the 2023 period growing to 43,015 units sold in the April-June 2024 quarter.

Total CV sales (domestic + exports) thus saw extensive YTD growth by 9% to 1,51,139 units in April-June 2024 period from 1,38,077 units sold in the same period last year. With positive sales reported by both 2W (6,90,621 units) and CV (4,11,435 units) in domestic and export markets, total sales (2W+CV) (Domestic + Exports) stood at 11,02,056 units in the April-June 2024 period, a 7% growth over 10,27,407 units sold in the same three month period of 2023.