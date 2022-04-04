Bajaj Auto Sales March 2022 – Pulsar, Dominar, Platina, Chetak, CT100

Bajaj Auto posted a 22 percent decline in two wheeler sales and exports in March 2022 to 2,56,324 units

Bajaj has reported a huge decline in domestic sales for March 2022. Bajaj Auto motorcycle range includes Pulsar, Platina, CT, Dominar, Avenger, etc. They also offer the Chetak electric scooter.

Bajaj Auto Sales March 2022

Bajaj Auto Limited has seen its two wheeler sales dip in the past month. Two wheeler sales stood at 2,56,324 units, down 22 percent over 3,30,133 units sold in March 2021. Domestic sales dipped 41 percent to 1,07,081 units from 1,81,393 units sold in March 2021 while exports remained flat at 1,49,243 units as against 1,48,740 units shipped in March 2021.

Bajaj performed better in terms of commercial vehicle sales with a 4 percent YoY increase to 40,864 units in the past month, up from 39,315 units sold in March 2021. Increased domestic sales led to a 15 percent growth with 19,671 units sold in March 2022 as compared to 17,158 units sold in March 2021. Exports on the other hand dipped 4 percent to 21,193 units from 22,157 units sold in March 2021.

Total sales 2 wheeler (1,26,752 units) and CV (1,70,436 units) dipped 20 percent YoY to 2,97,188 units in March 2022, down from 3,69,448 units sold in the same month of the previous year. Here again it was the domestic sales that dipped 36 percent while exports remained flat.

Bajaj Auto Year-to-Date Sales

The company’s YTD sales (two wheelers and CVs) grew at 8 percent in March 2022. Total sales, which included two wheelers and commercial vehicles, stood at 43,08,433 units in the April to March 2022 period, up 8 percent over 39,72,914 units sold in the April to March 2021 period.

Two wheeler domestic sales dipped 9 percent to 16,41,084 units from 18,09,375 units sold in the April to March 2021 period while exports increased 22 percent to 21,95,772 units from 17,96,292 units YTD.

CV sales performed better in both domestic and exports. Domestic sales increased 47 percent to 1,60,723 units from 1,09,292 units. Exports on the other hand grew by 21 percent to 3,10,854 units from 2,57,729 units shipped in April to March 2021 period. Total sales of CVs stood at 4,71,577 units, up 28 percent from 3,67,021 units sold in the April to March 2021 period.

Two wheeler and CV domestic sales dipped 6 percent YTD to 18,01,807 units from 19,18,667 units sold in April to March 2021, while exports increased 22 percent to 25,06,626 units from 20,54,247 units sold in the same period lasts year.

Bajaj Auto Upcoming Plans

Bajaj Auto Limited has ambitious plans for the years ahead, especially where its electric vehicle range is concerned. The company is seeking to increase its electric scooter range under the Chetak sub-brand with a new EV being introduced each year over the next 3-5 years. Bajaj has confirmed an investment of Rs 300 crores to roll out 5 lakh electric vehicles per year.

The company seeks to roll out 50,000 electric vehicles in the financial year 2022-23 as against just 8,000 units in the existing fiscal. Bajaj Auto Limited has also been developing products in association with Bengaluru-based urban mobility startup Yulu.