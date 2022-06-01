Bajaj Auto Sales May 2022 – Pulsar, Avenger, Chetak, Dominar, CT100

Bajaj Auto YoY sales remained flat in May 2022 with just a 1 percent increase in total sales

As has been noted across the automobile industry, Bajaj Auto Limited also continues to face severe shortage of semiconductors. This has had a catastrophic effect both on production and sales. Even as exports dipped, the company has noted increased sales in domestic markets both in terms of two wheeler and commercial vehicles.

Bajaj Auto Sales May 2022

Bajaj Auto total sales in May 2022 increased by just 1 percent YoY. Total sales which had stood at 2,71,862 units in May 2021 went up to 2,75,868 units in the past month. In the two wheeler segment, sales increased 59 percent to 96,102 units in May 2022, up from 60,342 units sold in May 2021. Exports on the other hand did not perform as well. There was a 15 percent de-growth in exports of two wheelers last month to 1,53,397 units, down from 1,80,212 units sold in May 2021. This took total 2 wheeler sales up 4 percent YoY to 2,49,499 units from 2,40,554 units sold in May 2021.

Commercial Vehicle sales on the other hand saw a 16 percent YoY decline to 26,369 units from 31,308 units sold in May 2021. Domestic sales improved 3221 percent to 16,206 units from just 488 units sold in May 2021 while exports dipped 67 percent to 10,163 units from 30,820 units shipped in May 2021. Total two wheeler and CVs in domestic markets saw an 85 percent YoY growth to 1,12,308 units from 60,830 units sold in May 2021. Exports fell 22 percent to 1,63,560 units from 2,11,032 units sold in May 2021.

Two wheeler range of Bajaj includes Pulsar, Dominar, Chetak, Avenger, CT, Platina, Boxer (exports). In the two wheeler segment, Bajaj Auto has recently stopped production of the CT100 for domestic market. This was Bajaj Auto’s most affordable product priced around INR 54k (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Bajaj Auto YTD Sales and Exports

Taking into account Year-to-Date sales from the period April 2021 to May 2022, two wheeler sales (domestic + exports) of Bajaj Auto Limited dipped 10 percent. Total sales in the April-May 2022 period stood at 5,31,210 units, down 10 percent over 5,88,727 units sold in the same period of the previous year.

Two wheeler domestic sales remained flat with a 1 percent growth to 1,89,335 units, up from 1,86,912 units sold in April-May 2021 period. Exports fell 15 percent to 3,41,875 units in April-May 2022 from 4,01,815 units sold in April-May 2021. Domestic sales of CVs improved 200 percent to 25,150 units from 8,389 units sold in April-May 2021 while exports dipped 52 percent from 62,762 units shipped in the April-May 2021 period to 30,282 units in the same period in 2022.

This took total two wheeler and CV sales to 2,14,485 units in the April-May 2022 period, up 10 percent over 1,95,301 units sold in April-May 2021. Exports (2W and CV) on the other hand dipped 20 percent to 3,72,157 units in the current period down from 4,64,577 units sold in the April-May 2021 period. Total 2W and CV sales thus dipped down 11 percent to 5,86,642 units from 6,59,878 units sold in April-May 2021.

Bajaj Auto has increased prices across range in May 2022 by a maximum of Rs 4,900 across range. This hike in prices is due to a steep increase in raw material costs, making it necessary for the company to pass on a percentage of the same to customers.