Bajaj Auto Sales Oct 2024 – Domestic Decline, Export Grows

Bajaj Auto has reported a 2% rise in total sales to 4,79,707 units fueled by surging 2W and CV exports

Bajaj Auto Limited has reported a marginal 2 % increase in total sales in October 2024. Sales improved from 4,71,188 units in Oct 2023 to 4,79,707 units in the past month. Declining domestic sales were heavily compensated by rising exports both across the two wheeler and commercial vehicle segments.

Bajaj Auto 2W, CV YoY Sales – Oct 2024

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, Bajaj Auto has seen a total of 2,55,909 2Ws sold in domestic markets in Oct 2024. This was a YoY decline by 8% over 2,78,486 units sold in Oct 2023. MoM sales also suffered a setback over 2,59,333 units sold in Aug 2024. In October 2024, the company expanded its Pulsar range with the new Pulsar N 125, putting up stronger competition to the likes of the TVS Raider 125 and Hero Xtreme 125R.

Exports of 2W on the other hand, saw a hefty 22% rise in numbers. Exports increased to 1,58,463 units in Oct 2024 over 1,29,658 units sold in Oct 2023. This took total sales to 4,14,372 units in the past month, a 2% YoY growth from 4,08,144 units sold in the same month of last year. Commercial vehicle (CV) sales also suffered a setback in domestic markets but surged significantly in terms of exports. Domestic sales were down by 6% to 47,922 units in the past month, from 51,132 units sold in Oct 2023. Exports however, saw a 46% YoY growth to 17,413 units over 11,912 units exported in Oct 2023.

Total CV sales (domestic + exports) were thus higher by 4% to 65,335 units in the past month. This was over 63,044 units sold in Oct 2023. Lower domestic sales were amply compensated by higher exports. Taking into account total sales (2W+CV) (Domestic + Exports) in Oct 2024, sales figures stood at 4,79,707 units, up 2% over 4,71,188 units sold in Oct 2023.

Bajaj Auto YTD Performance – April-Oct 2024

On a year to date (TRD) basis, Bajaj Auto has seen increased sales across all segments. 2W domestic sales were up 11% to 14,75,207 units during the April-Oct 2024 period from 13,26,737 units sold in the same period of 2023. Exports also increased by 8% to 9,23,290 units in the April-Oct 2024 period from 8,52,320 units sold in the corresponding period of 2023. This took total 2W sales (domestic and exports to 23,98,497 units from 21,79,057 units sold in April-Oct 2023 relating to a 10% YTD growth.

CV sales also saw positive demand both in domestic and export markets. Domestic sales were up 5% to 2,95,956 units from 2,81,993 units during the 7 month period of 2024 and 2023 respectively. Exports saw a higher percentage growth by 19% to 1,08,814 units exported during April-Oct 2024 from 91,498 units shipped in the same period of 2023, thus taking total sales up 8% to 4,04,770 units.

Total YTD domestic sales (2W + CV) thus saw a 10% growth to 17,71,163 units over 16,08,730 units sold in the corresponding period of 2023. Exports surged to 10,32,104 units which was a 9% YTD growth from 9,43,818 units sold in April-Oct 2023. Total YTD sales were thus up 10% growth to 28,03,267 units in the April-Oct 2024 period from 25,52,548 units sold in the same period of the previous year.