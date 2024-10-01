Bajaj Auto Sales Sep 2024 – 2Ws, CVs, Exports Report Growth

Bajaj Auto Limited has reported a 28% growth in 2W sales in domestic markets in Sept 2024 while CV sales were up 4%

Bajaj Auto Limited has seen outstanding YoY sales growth in September 2024. Sales have improved across both 2W and CV segments, both in domestic and export markets by significant numbers. The company has also reported improved YTD sales which has again shown off positive growth across both segments during the period April-Sept 2024.

Bajaj Auto 2W, CV YoY Sales Sept 2024

Bajaj Auto 2W sales in Sept 2024 improved by 28% to 2,59,333 units in Sept 2024, up from 2,02,510 units sold in Sept 2023. In the company’s 2W segment, it was the Pulsar range that continued to dominate sales. Last month, the company showcased the Pulsar Ethanol Flex Fuel motorcycle. This motorcycle is capable of running E100 fuel (100% Ethanol) and also on different blends of Ethanol with conventional gasoline.

2W exports also surged by 13% to 1,41,156 units in the past month from 1,25,202 units shipped in Sept 2023. This took total sales in this segment to 4,00,489 units, up 22% over 3,27,712 units sold in Sept 2023. Bajaj Auto total 2W sales (domestic + exports) in August 2024 had stood at 3,97,804 units thus relating to a significant MoM growth as well.

Commercial Vehicle (CV) sales also saw improved sales both in domestic and global markets. Sales improved by 4% YoY in domestic markets to 52,554 units in the past month, up from 50,683 units sold in Sept 2023. Exports on the other hand surged by 16% to 16,488 units from 14,163 units on a YoY basis. Total CV sales thus saw a 6% improvement to 69,042 units in Sept 2024 from 64,846 units sold in Sept 2023.

Total sales (2W+CV) in domestic markets saw a 23% YoY improvement to 3,11,887 units, up from 2,53,193 units sold in Sept 2023. Exports also ended positively with a 13% growth to 1,57,644 units in Sept 2024 from 1,39,365 units sold in the corresponding period of 2023. Total sales (2W+CV) (Domestic + Exports) grew by 20% YoY to 4,69,531 units in Sept 2024 from 3,92,558 units sold in the same month of 2023.

Bajaj Auto 2W, CV YTD Sales – April-Sept 2024

On a Year-to-Date (YTD) basis, Bajaj Auto Limited has seen outstanding sales growth both across domestic and global markets. In the 2W segment, it was the Bajaj Chetak that has been very well received seeing triple digit growth over its rivals.

2W sales grew by 16% YTD to 12,19,298 units in the period April-Sept 2024. This was over 10,48,251 units sold in the same period of 2023. Exports also improved by 6% from 7,22,662 units sold in the 2023 period to 7,64,827 units in the 2024 period. This took total 2W sales up by 12% to 19,84,125 units during the April-Sept 2024 period over 17,70,913 units sold in the corresponding period of 2023.

CV sales also ended the past 6 month period on a positive note. CV sales in domestic markets were up 7% to 2,48,034 units in April-Sept 2024 while exports surged 15% to 91,401 units during the same period. There had been 2,30,861 units and 79,586 units sold in domestic and global markets respectively in the April-Sept 2023 period.

Total sales of 2W and CV in both domestic (14,67,332 units) and export markets(8,56,228 units) thus improved by 12% to 23,23,560 units in the April-Sept 2024 period from 20,81,360 units sold in the same period of 2023.