Bajaj Auto Sales Sept 2025 – Domestic and Exports Register Growth

Bajaj Auto has witnessed strong demand for its 2 wheeler lineup in both domestic and global markets

Bajaj Auto Limited posted a 9% rise in total YoY sales in Sept 2025, driven by gains in both two wheeler and commercial vehicle sales, totaling 5,10,504 units. This is up from 4,69,531 units sold in Sept 2024. Month on month (MoM) sales also climbed from 4,17,616 units in August 2025.

Bajaj Auto Sales Sept 2025

In the two wheeler segment, sales grew 5% to 2,73,188 units domestically, compared to 2,59,333 in Sept 2024. Exports jumped 12% YoY to 1,57,665 units from 1,41,156 in the previous year. This brought total two wheeler sales to 4,30,853 units, marking an 8% YoY increase from 4,00,489 units in Sept 2024.

The commercial vehicle segment also performed strongly. Domestic sales dipped slightly by 1% to 52,064 units compared to 52,554 units in Sept 2024. Export demand surged, with sales climbing 67% to 27,587 units from 16,488 the previous year. Total commercial vehicle sales rose 15% to 79,651 units, up from 69,042 units a year ago.

Total sales that included both two wheelers and CVs ended positively. Domestic sales were up by 4% to 3,25,252 units in Sept 2025 from 3,11,887 units in the same month last year. Exports saw an 18% improvement to 1,85,252 units from 1,57,644 units sold in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Bajaj Auto YTD Sales – April to Sept 2025

Assessing sales during the period April–Sept 2025, Bajaj Auto has accounted for cumulative sales (two-wheelers and CVs, domestic and exports) at 24,05,357 units. This was a 4% increase over 23,23,560 units sold in the same six month period of 2024.

Domestic two wheeler sales fell by 8% to 11,25,920 units from 12,19,298 units sold in the corresponding period of 2024. It was balanced by a significant 17% growth in terms of exports to 8,91,858 units, well over 7,64,827 units shipped in the same period of 2024. Total two wheeler sales thus saw a 2% increase to 20,17,778 units in the April-Sept 2025 period from 19,84,125 units sold in the same period last year.

Commercial vehicles were strong both in domestic and global markets. Domestic sales were up 1% to 2,49,681 units from 2,48,034 units while CVs surged by 51% to 1,37,898 units, a marked increase from 91,401 units shipped in the April-Sept 2024 period. Total sales in the segment saw a 14% growth to 3,87,579 units from 3,39,435 units on a YoY basis.

Total domestic sales that included both two wheelers and CVs saw a 6% decline to 13,75,601 units in April-Sept 2025 from 14,67,332 units of the same period last year. Exports were up by 20% to 10,29,756 units from 8,56,228 units.