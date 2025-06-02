Bajaj Auto Sales Up 8% YoY in May 2025 – Exports Register Double-Digit Growth

Bajaj Auto recorded total sales of 3,84,621 units in May 2025, an 8% YoY Growth, boosted primarily by increased global demand

Bajaj Auto Limited, a leading two wheeler and CV maker in India, has released their sales results for May 2025. As we break down these sales figures across its 2W and CV segments, we find that the company has recorded a marginal increase in 2W domestic sales while its CV sales suffered a negative impact. Where the company has shown outstanding performance is in global markets.

Bajaj Auto YoY Sales May 2025

For the month of May 2025, Bajaj Auto has sold 3,84,621 units. This includes both its 2W and CV sales in domestic and global markets. This was an 8% YoY growth from 3,55,323 unit sales of May 2024. It was also a substantial improvement from a total of 3,65,810 units sold in April 2025.

In the 2W range, the company continued to witness strong demand for its Pulsar lineup, Platina and more specifically for its Chetak range. Sales in domestic markets improved by 2% to 1,91,412 units in May 2025, up from 1,88,340 unit sales in May 2024. Exports surged 20% to 1,40,958 units, which was a dramatic improvement from 1,17,142 units shipped in the same month last year. This took total 2W sales to 3,32,370 units, a 9% YoY growth from 3,05,482 units sold in May 2024.

Demand for the company’s commercial vehicle lineup dipped by 7% in domestic markets. Sales which had grown to 36,747 units in May 2024 fell to 34,321 units last month. Again it was exports that saw a marked increase by 37% to 17,930 units from 13,094 units on a YoY basis. Boosted by increased exports, total CV sales showed off a 5% YoY growth to 52,251 units from 49,841 units.

Total 2W + CV sales remained flat at 2,25,733 units in May 2025 from 2,25,087 units in May 2024, a marginal increase of 646 units. Exports, on the other hand, grew by 22% to 1,58,888 units from 1,30,236 units on a YoY basis.

Bajaj Auto YTD Sales May 2025

On a year to date (YTD) basis, that is taking into account sales during the months of April and May 2025, Bajaj Auto sold a total of 7,50,431 units. This included both 2W and CV sales, both in domestic and global markets. It was a minimal increase from 7,43,579 unit sales experienced in the same two month period of last year.

A decline was seen in 2W domestic sales by 6% to 3,80,027 units in April-May 2025 from 4,05,290 units sold in the same period of 2024. Exports were up 12% to 2,70,280 units from 2,41,981 units thus taking total 2W sales to 6,50,307 units. CV sales also saw lower domestic demand by 4% to 66,321 units from 68,880 units while exports saw double-digit growth of 23% with 33,803 units shipped in the April-May 2025 period from 27,428 units exported in the same period last year.

This increased global demand took total CV sales up by 4% to 1,00,124 units from 96,308 units. Total 2W + CV sales in domestic markets showed off a 6% decline to 4,46,348 units while total exports were up 13% to 3,04,083 units.