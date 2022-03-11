Bajaj Avenger 220 Modified Bobber Samsara – Inspired By Buddha

Bobber motorcycles are yet to make their presence felt on Indian streets; only a few such motorcycles currently available here

Bajaj has quite a few popular bikes in India and across the globe as well. However, its portfolio currently misses out on a bobber motorcycle. While there aren’t any indications that Bajaj is working on a bobber motorcycle, bike customization shop VP Designs has come up with an interesting bobber-styled makeover based on Avenger 220.

Bajaj Avenger Modified – Inspired by Buddha

This customization project is inspired by Buddha, an enlightened being that lived several hundreds of years earlier. The modified bike has been aptly named ‘Samsara’, which is all about the endless cycle of life, death and rebirth.

The bike resonates with all things spiritual and has a powerful influence on everyone who catches a glimpse of this beauty. One of the most noticeable aspects of this modified Avenger 220 is its enchanting blue-black colour theme.

It has a calming effect on the mind and exudes a sense of peace, tranquillity and wisdom. It’s also pretty close to having a hypnotic effect that’s difficult to shake off. Blue is probably the best option for this specific theme, as it is associated with things like meditation and transcendence.

Talking about finer details, the fuel tank gets an intricate painting of Buddha. It depicts the sage in a deep state of meditation, something that highlights the bike’s spiritual inclinations. While turquoise blue is mostly used, there are other shades of blue as well for a more profound visual experience.

Entire bike is done in matte finish, which perfectly suits the theme. Had it been a glossy finish, the bike would have lost much of its mystical beauty. Apart from the fuel tank, blue highlights have been used on the fenders, fender stays, headlamp, handle grips, side panels, wheels and foot rest. These are done subtly, in just the right spot and proportion. Inner layer of the exhaust tips also has a blue shade.

Handmade and hand painted

This project is marked by heavy customization, wherein much of the stock components have been replaced with handmade units. It includes the round headlamp, drag handlebar, handle grips, foot rest, gear shifter, seat, dual tipped exhaust and number plate mount. Single-pod instrument console is mounted on the right side.

While the focus is on spirituality, the bike has sporty bits as well. These include LED headlamp with DRL, sharp LED blinkers and sporty exhaust design. The bike has USD forks at front, as compared to standard telescopic forks used with Avenger 220.

Other things like engine and braking system are likely to have been retained in their stock form. Extending the theme to the rider, a helmet has been customized with the blue-black paint scheme. Matching riding gloves, boots, jacket, trousers are all that remain to be added.