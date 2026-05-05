Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Launch Soon – 160 Street Discontinued

Bajaj Auto has a textbook cruiser lineup in its portfolio under the Avenger brand, which has been on sale for a long time. With time, Bajaj has updated this lineup with multiple variants and styling along with multiple engine options to keep the product enticing to cruiser enthusiasts. There has been a rejig in May 2026 with Avenger lineup.

The company is set to launch Avenger 220 Street in the market soon, as revealed on their official website. Avenger 220 Street has been listed with the ‘Coming Soon’ tag. However, the Avenger 160 Street has been de-listed, suggesting that it is discontinued for good. Let’s take a closer look.

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street

In June 2025, we reported that the company had homologated the new Avenger 220 Street in India, suggesting an imminent launch. Almost a year later, that seems to have been materialised and Bajaj has now listed Avenger 220 Street on their official website. It will be positioned alongside Avenger 220 Cruise, which is a more cruiser-friendly version of this motorcycle.

Up until now, Bajaj offered Avenger in two variants – Avenger 160 Street and Avenger 220 Cruise. It will share the 220cc single cylinder engine with Avenger 220 Cruise which is rated at 19.03 PS of peak power at 8500 RPM and 17.55 Nm of peak torque at 7000 RPM, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

As per the leaked homologation documents, upcoming Bajaj Avenger 220 Street has a gross weight of 310 kg, width of 806 mm, wheelbase of 1,490 mm, has a length of 2,210 mm and height of 1,070 mm. It comes with 17-inch front and 15-inch rear alloy wheels wrapped with 90/90-17 front and 130/90-15 rear tubeless tyre.

What to expect?

Bajaj Auto has listed two colours with the upcoming Avenger 220 Street – Ebony Black and Cocktail Wine Red. Ground clearance is 169 mm, seat height is 737 mm and kerb weight is 160 kg along with a 13L fuel tank. Unlike the taller handlebar on Avenger 220 Cruise, Avenger 220 Street will come with a street style shorter handlebar.

It will also miss out on the tall windshield which Cruise offers. Also, Street will only get alloy wheels, while Cruise gets wire-spoke wheels. Cruise gets an overdose of chrome, while 220 Street gets a matte Black finish on engine bay, wheels and other areas. Front disc brake and rear drum brake, sporty pillion backrest, semi-digital instrument cluster, halogen headlights and more are notable too.