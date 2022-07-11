Bajaj Avenger 220 Vs New TVS Ronin 225 Vs Dominar 250 – Compared

TVS Ronin has multiple personalities and a cruiser is one of them too

Ever since TVS Ronin was launched, we have been scratching our heads a little as to where the product lands. We compared it to Bajaj counterparts like Pulsar 250 and Dominar 250. But Bajaj’s products aren’t trying to be the Jack of all trades. They’re razor-sharp in their product placement.

Pulsar N250 is a street motorcycle and Pulsar F250 is a semi-faired motorcycle with relatively sharp handling and offers some wind protection. If we look at Bajaj Dominar 250, it has long-leggedness with a 6th gear and is pitted as a power cruiser. But Ronin aims to be a scrambler, a cruiser and a street bike in one. To compare its versatility, we pit it against a proper low-slung cruiser from Bajaj, the Avenger 220 Cruise.

Bajaj Avenger 220 Vs New TVS Ronin 225

Both engines displace around 220cc but that’s where similarities end. Ronin is a newer machine and it shows in the spec sheets. Ronin makes 20.4 PS at 7750 RPM whereas Avenger makes 19 PS at 8500 RPM. TVS has tuned Ronin’s engine to make more torque at less RPM. It makes 19.93 Nm at 3750 RPM while Avenger makes 17.55 Nm at 7000 RPM.

Even though both motorcycles get 5-speed gearbox, Ronin gets a slip and assist clutch which aids rider comfort and ensures smooth shifts. In terms of features, Ronin gets adjustable clutch and brake levers, USD forks at front from Showa, mono-shock suspension at the rear, switchable ride modes, disc brakes at both ends and dual-channel ABS option.

Other features include 17” alloy wheels, tubeless all-terrain tyres with block pattern, LED lighting throughout, SmartXonnect system with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, notification alerts and voice assistant too. TVS Ronin absolutely stomps Bajaj Avenger in terms of features.

Bajaj Avenger Advantages

Bajaj Avenger series is often called ‘sasta Royal Enfield’. But Avenger is more of a low-slung cruiser than Royal Enfields. Same attributes hold true when pitted against Ronin too. Avenger gets a 737mm low-slung seating position, it has long handlebars that easily fall into hands, it has immensely supportive and cushioned seats, front set foot pegs, a 1490mm long wheelbase ensuring straight-line stability, 15” wheels at back and more.

It would help Avenger if it gets tubeless tyres, modern feel-good features, modern hardware and components and smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth. As of now, the closest thing Avenger gets in terms of Bluetooth is the blue illuminated Bajaj logo that lights up for no reason apparently and mimics a Bluetooth logo.

In terms of pricing, Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise is cheaper than Ronin. It is priced at Rs. 1,38,368 (ex-sh). Whereas TVS Ronin prices start from Rs. 1,49,000 (ex-sh) for SS variant and go all the way to Rs. 1,70,750 for (ex-sh) TD variant. If you want a modern cruiser with modern features and feel-good factors, TVS Ronin is the one for you. If you value the comfort of a cruiser, Avenger is still the king. It will make you feel like you’re sitting in your house in your favourite recliner.