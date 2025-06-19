Bajaj Avenger Street 220 To Launch In India Again – Homologation Done

Bajaj Auto, one of the leading 2W and 3W manufacturers in India and among the leading electric scooter manufacturers, is about to open a new flank on its siege to dominate India’s cruiser motorcycle segment. We’re talking about the Avenger sub brand, which is set to witness the re-launch of Avenger 220 Street.

The company has homologated the Avenger 220 Street for the Indian market and is likely to launch soon. Homologation documents of Bajaj Avenger 220 Street have been leaked online, showing some crucial specs and features of this soon-to-re-launch cruiser motorcycle. Let’s take a closer look.

Bajaj Avenger Street 220

Currently, Bajaj is only offering two versions of Avenger – Avenger Street and Avenger Cruise. Avenger Street only comes with a 160cc engine and Avenger Cruise only comes with a 220cc engine. That will change soon as Bajaj is launching Avenger 220 Street in India, as it was recently homologated.

As seen in the homologation documents, Avenger 220 Cruise is positioned as the base model and Avenger 220 Street is listed as a variant. It has a gross weight of 310 kg, wheelbase of 1,490 mm, width of 806 mm, length of 2,210 mm and a height of 1,070 mm. Avenger 220 Street is slightly shorter than 220 Cruise as it misses out on the tall windshield.

Launch is likely to happen soon and it will be positioned below Avenger 220 Cruise which is priced at Rs 1.48 lakh (Ex-sh). In comparison, Avenger 220 Street might be priced around Rs 1.4 lakh (Ex-sh) or even lower to achieve a striking price tag. It could boost sales for Avenger brand, which stood at just over a thousand units in April 2025 with a 46% YoY decline in sales.

What’s new?

While both (Street and Cruise) are textbook cruisers with their low-slung seat, forward-set foot pegs and a pulled back handlebar with a high rake angle for sofa-like comfort, there are major differences. Street gets stealthier colours and an overall blackened finish and misses out on touring-friendly equipment offered with Cruise.

Speaking of, Avenger 220 Cruise gets an overdose of chrome, classic colourways, a tall windshield, rear pillion backrest and more. Bajaj Avenger Street 220 will be powered by the same oil-cooled SOHC 2V/cyl single-cylinder 220cc engine as Avenger 220 Cruise with 19.03 PS of peak power and 17.55 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

If we take the lower end of cruiser segment in India, we have Kawasaki’s W175, TVS Ronin and the Bajaj Avenger. Of these, Bajaj Avenger is the only offering that is a proper textbook cruiser. However, it is not a popular lineup in India and is often under-appreciated despite the unrivalled comfort it has to offer.